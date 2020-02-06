The Philadelphia Eagles announced several changes to their coaching staff Thursday.
The announced changes are as follows:
Rich Scangarello (senior offensive assistant), Press Taylor (passing game coordinator), Matt Burke (run game coordinator/defensive line coach), Marquand Manuel (defensive backs coach), Aaron Moorehead (wide receivers coach), Andrew Bitner (pass game analyst), T.J. Paganetti (assistant run game coordinator/assistant running backs coach) and Dino Vasso (assistant coordinator/defense).
Taylor, Burke, Paganetti and Vasso were all members of the Eagles coaching staff in 2019, and had their roles expanded.
Manuel was the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. The Falcons finished that year in the top 10 in yards allowed per game.
Scangarello spent two seasons as the quarterbacks coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017-18. He also brings 17 years of collegiate experience. Moorehead spent the last two seasons as the wide receivers coach at Vanderbilt. He held the same position at Texas A&M the three years prior. Breiner was the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Mississippi State the last two seasons. He was also Fordham’s head coach in 2016.
— Ahmad Austin
