PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles looked up toward the clouds during practice at the NovaCare Complex Wednesday and liked what they saw.
"The sky was not falling," tight end Zach Ertz said.
The weather report could change on Sunday, however. The Eagles (3-4) will head to Buffalo to take on the Bills after suffering back-to-back, humiliating losses at Minnesota (38-20) and Dallas (37-10), respectively.
The defeats ranked among the worst since Doug Pederson became coach in 2016, trailing only the 48-7 blowout loss last season at Seattle.
They are in the midst of a rough stretch of the season. The 75 points scored by the Vikings and Cowboys were the most since they surrendered 90 against Tampa Bay (45) and Detroit (45) during coach Chip Kelly's last season in 2015.
"This team is mad," Pederson said Wednesday. "They're upset, and they're disappointed in how we've lost these last two games. They are (upset) obviously from the other day, which is good. It's not good that you lose, but it's good that they're taking ownership of it.
"They're in a good spot. Like I've said before, this is a resilient group. They are going to bounce back and respond positively."
The Eagles do have some experience with overcoming adversity.
After that blowout defeat to the Seahawks, they finished last season with five wins in their last six games to earn a spot in the playoffs.
"We do have some older guys who have been through it," center Jason Kelce said. "But I don't like to compare seasons. The fact of the matter is, each year is different. Different opponents, different guys. I think as long as everyone takes care of their job and focuses on the little things, then big things will take care of themselves."
Focus has been a problem in recent weeks.
An ESPN report quoted an anonymous source within the locker room saying that the team was not entirely thrilled with the way Carson Wentz was running the offense. One media member identified wide receiver Alshon Jeffery as the source. Jeffery refused to address the issue Wednesday.
"Everyone in this locker room still believes in one another," Jeffery said. "We just have to go out and play our game."
Several players said afterward that Wednesday's practice was their most spirited workout in several weeks.
Rather than worry about the various rumors and reports, they decided to just set the distractions aside and focus on preparing for the Bills (5-1), who are among the top teams in the AFC.
"We just have to bring back that juice, that swagger, in practice," defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. "Practice is where it all starts and I think we did that today."
Notes: Cox declined to discuss a TV report in which he reportedly brandished a shotgun to ward off a male intruder at his home earlier this month.
The Eagles placed defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (ankle) on injured reserve. New defensive tackles Anthony Rush and Albert Huggins both practiced Wednesday.
Linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle, illness), wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot), tackle Lane Johnson (illness), cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), tackle Jason Peters (knee) and running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps) did not practice.
