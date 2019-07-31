PHILADELPHIA — Nate Sudfeld used to be mistaken for Nick Foles all the time.
Both are 6-foot-6 and have sandy, blonde hair. There were times during road trips where fans would be so insistent that Sudfeld was Foles that he would jokingly sign Foles' name on autographs.
Now he might get the opportunity to imitate him as the Eagles' quarterback.
With Foles now with Jacksonville, Sudfeld is expected to be Carson Wentz's backup. In an ideal world for the Eagles, the only time Sudfeld will see the field this season is during preseason games and perhaps for a few kneel-downs at the end of some blowout victories.
But if Wentz should happen to get injured for the third straight year, the pressure will be on Sudfeld to replicate the magic Foles performed the last two seasons.
"I don't really feel any pressure, like I have to fill Nick's shoes," Sudfeld said. "Nick is a great player and will always be a good friend of mine. But I'm trying to blaze my own trail."
That trail hasn't been traveled much since he joined the Eagles as a free agent in 2017.
Sudfeld played the meaningless regular-season finale in 2017 against Dallas and completed 19 of 23 passes for 164 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a 6-0 loss. He made another appearance in the final game last season at Washington when Foles was forced to the sidelines with a rib injury and threw his first NFL TD pass, a 22-yarder to wide receiver Nelson Agholor in a 24-0 victory.
His most extensive action came in the 2018 preseason. With Wentz still recovering from a knee injury and Foles getting limited snaps, Sudfeld completed a combined 43 of 74 passes for five touchdowns.
He figures to get a heavy workload again this preseason, which begins against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 8.
"I don't have a lot of experience (in the regular season), but I've gotten some playing time in the preseason, and I don't feel like I'm a rookie when I'm out there," Sudfeld said. "If I'm fortunate enough to get the reps (in the preseason) like I did last year, I'll be ready to put my best foot forward. I want the coaches to feel like they can trust me."
The Eagles think Sudfeld has potential.
When the 6-foot-6, 217-pounder was waived by Washington after the 2017 preseason — he spent his rookie year in 2016 as the Redskins' third-string quarterback behind Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy — the Eagles claimed him off waivers and signed him to their practice squad.
In late 2017, Indianapolis inquired about signing the former Indiana University standout to replace injured Andrew Luck. The Eagles responded by promoting him to their active roster for the rest of that season, then signed him to a second-round tender as a restricted free agent last March.
"Well, we were blessed to have Nick for two years, and the things he accomplished with the team, the organization," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "But I've always been comfortable with Nate. (This preseason) is a great opportunity for him to take hold of that backup spot, for us to see his growth and his potential moving forward."
He already has a strong relationship with Wentz.
Wentz, Sudfeld and Foles spent the previous two seasons together and formed a tight bond on and off the field.
"Since he's come over from Washington, he's fit right in personality-wise," Wentz said. "We have the same sort of mindset, and we share the same off-the-field values. He fits in very well in the locker room. We're very confident that he'll be ready if his number's called."
The Eagles hope they never have to call upon Sudfeld to play extensively.
Wentz has looked sharp in training camp, but the Eagles will still limit his snaps in practices and the preseason in an effort to keep him healthy for the whole season.
But if the situation arises, Sudfeld insists he'll be ready to imitate Foles on the field.
"I'm not trying to be Superman out there," Sudfeld said. "I just want to be prepared and ready to go and make sure the coaches trust me."
