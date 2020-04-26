Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) smiles after putting on his conference championship hat after Oklahoma's 30-23 overtime victory over Baylor in an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
The Philadelphia Eagles got faster in this past weekend’s NFL draft.
They got a bit more durable.
But as with most drafts, it will probably take a season or two to determine how successful this one was for Philadelphia.
One thing is certain, however: With the second-round pick of Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, this will go down as one of the debated drafts in Eagles history.
In all, the Eagles selected 10 players during the three-day draft, equaling the total they chose in the previous two drafts combined.
“I really feel like we added a lot of good players, a lot of Eagles mentality, to our football team,” general manager Howie Roseman said. “We have a good football team, and we can't wait to get started.”
Roseman said the day after Philadelphia lost to the Seattle Seahawks 17-9 in the first round of the playoffs, he walked into coach Doug Pederson’s office with a blueprint for the type of players the Eagles wanted on their roster.
“Can he run? Is he healthy? Does he love to play?” Roseman said. “I said that was going to be our offseason motto. Coach Pederson turned to me, and he said, ‘I'm thinking the exact same way.’”
Philadelphia got its speed in the draft with the selections of wide receivers Jalen Reagor, John Hightower and Quez Watkins. They got even more speed by acquiring wide receiver Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade Saturday.
Hightower runs the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, Watkins in 4.35. Reagor has been timed in 4.47. Goodwin, who has been trouble by injuries the past two seasons and was probably going to be cut the 49ers, once ran a 4.27.
“When we went back and looked at our team over the last year, we wanted to get more explosive. We wanted to get faster,” Roseman said. “Marquise is one of the fastest men in the world, and I mean that when I say that.”
The Eagles, who have been troubled by injuries the past three seasons, drafted some durability in defensive back K’von Wallace and lineman Jake Driscoll.
Wallace played in 59 games for Clemson, tied for the most in that program’s illustrious history. Driscoll started 25 games for Auburn the past two seasons.
But a big part of how this draft will be judged will be how the Hurts pick unfolds. The Eagles bypassed on getting a player who can give the team a more immediate boost to select Hurst even though quarterback Carson Wentz is 27 and about to start a four-year, $128 million contract.
On Saturday, the Eagles talked about Hurts’ running and throwing abilities in the same sentence with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was one of the best players in the NFL last season.
“I want to be clear that Jalen is a quarterback,” Pederson said. “He's a quarterback first. That's how we're going to develop him, and then obviously utilize his strength as a runner and maybe some other things as we go throughout this spring.”
Free agents
The Eagles added to their roster after the draft concluded Saturday by signing the following undrafted free agents: RB Adrian Killins, RB Michael Warren, WR Manasseh Bailey, TE Noah Togiai, G Julian Good-Jones, C Luke Juriga, DT Raequan Williams, LB Dante Olson, CB Grayland Arnold, CB Michael Jaquet, CB Elijah Riley and CB Prince Smith.
There will probably be more roster tweaks in the weeks ahead.
“We’re going to continue to look at the free agent market, both pro and anyone who falls through the cracks after the draft,” Roseman said. “We’re going to do whatever it takes to put the best possible team together on the field when we get back to playing football."
