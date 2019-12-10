Giants Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott returns a kick during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles had to dig deep into their depth chart to salvage a victory Monday.

A slew of injuries left eight starters and key players on the sideline for at least part of the game against the New York Giants. Running back Boston Scott and wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside were among the backups who helped the Eagles gain a 23-17 overtime win at Lincoln Financial Field.

"This was just a great team effort," coach Doug Pederson said. "I'm really proud of the way our offense and defense came up big in the second half for us."

The Eagles deactivated wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (foot), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion) and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) before the game. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot), tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (elbow) and running back Miles Sanders (cramping) were all hurt during the game.

No one stepped up more than Scott.

The 5-foot-6, 203-pounder accounted for 128 yards from scrimmage, most of which helped the Eagles rally from a 17-3 halftime deficit. Scott rushed for a team-high 59 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and caught six passes for 69 yards.

"It was about doing my job," Scott said. "(Running backs coach) Duce (Staley) does a great job of preparing us. It doesn't matter if you're on the active roster or on the practice squad. You never know when your opportunity might come."

Arcega-Whiteside, fellow receiver Greg Ward Jr. and tight end Josh Perkins also stepped up.

Arcega-Whiteside, who has struggled for most of his rookie season, made a diving 22-yard reception late in the game that helped set up the Eagles' game-tying touchdown. Ward dropped a potential TD pass but also had four receptions for 34 yards and contributed a 16-yard punt return. Perkins had five receptions for 37 yards.

Scott, Perkins and Ward all spent time on the practice squad this season.

"We were all just encouraging each other," Ward said. "Just talking to each other in the huddle and on the sideline. We went out there and told each other that we had each other's backs. And we went out there and did it."

They helped prevent what would have been a crushing defeat.

One week after losing 37-31 to lowly Miami (3-10), the Eagles trailed the Giants (2-11) 17-3 at halftime.

"Those guys are freaking studs," tight end Zach Ertz said of Perkins, Scott and Ward. "I'm so proud of them."

