Bears Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

Eagles' best number: 3 (sacks by the Eagles' defense)

Eagles' worst number: 3 (dropped passes by wide receiver Alshon Jeffery)

You had to be there

Eagles fans gave wide receiver DeSean Jackson a standing ovation when he emerged from the tunnel before the game.

Three stars

1. Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (9 receptions, 103 yards, 1 TD)

2. Eagles running back Jordan Howard (82 rushing yards, TD)

3. Bears running back David Montgomery (2 TDs)

Turning point

The Eagles were able to convert four third-down plays on their final drive, including a third-and-12 in which rookie running back Miles Sanders gained 15 yards on a swing pass from Carson Wentz.

Eagles' best play

Wentz fired a 25-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to Ertz to give the Eagles a 13-0 lead.

Eagles' worst play

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky found wide receiver Taylor Gabriel all alone in the Eagles' secondary for a 53-yard pass in the third quarter. It was the Bears' first completion of over 40 yards this season.

Did you notice?

Cornerback Sidney Jones was a healthy scratch. ... Jackson, running back Darren Sproles and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan were all active ... Jernigan started at DT. ...  Sproles was out there for the first punt. ... Jackson caught 1 pass for 5 yards on the first drive after drawing a pass interference penalty on the first play. ... Jackson left the game in the first quarter and did not return. ... New Eagles defensive end Genard Avery shared a sack with Malcolm Jenkins in the second quarter. ... Punter Cameron Johnston helped save a TD with a tackle in the third quarter.

Parting shots

Wentz: "We all feel good about where we are right now. This gives us a lot of confidence heading into the bye."

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson: "We just have to keep fighting. We don't have any quitters in this locker room."

