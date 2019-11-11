Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This is a 2019 photo of Brandon Brooks of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles on Monday signed offensive guard Brandon Brooks to a four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.
The deal is worth $56.2 million, with $30 million guaranteed, according to Brooks’ representation, Athletes First. It will last through 2024. His average salary in new money is $14.05 million per year, slightly ahead of Cowboys guard Zach Martin’s annual salary of $14 million.
Brooks made a full recovery from a torn Achilles in just nine months. He suffered the injury against the Saints on Jan. 13 but was in the lineup for the Eagles’ season opener against Washington on Sept. 8. He has been dominant this season, with Pro Football Focus ranking him No. 1 at his position.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Brooks said he was “proud to be an Eagle” in a video released by the team’s Twitter account.
Eagles offensive-line coach Jeff Stoutland praised Brooks on Monday for his ability to recover from his injury and return at a high level.
“The way he embraced that whole situation and fought through all adversity and came back with such a positive attitude, I never saw him down in the tank, worrying about him or ‘why me?’ or any of that,” Stoutland said. “The approach that he had was always positive and always ‘My mission is to get back for that first game.’ He was able to do that, and he’s having the best season of his life.
“It’s a credit to him. It’s well-deserved. He’s a tremendous member of our team, unbelievable attitude. I love the way he prepares and most especially the way he performs on Sunday.”
Brooks also recovered from an anxiety disorder that caused him to miss time in 2016. He overcame the issues that plagued him in the hours leading into game-day, and has become one of the best guards in the NFL.
Atlantic City Veterans Day
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day at Brown's Park
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Atlantic City Veterans Day
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Rosa Farias
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
Veterans Day in Avalon
HAM veterans day 113a 1111-7
HAM veterans day 113a 1111-5
HAM veterans day 113a 1111-4
HAM veterans day 113a 1111-6
HAM veterans day 113a 1111-3
HAM veterans day 113a 1111-8
HAM veterans day 113a 1111-2
HAM veterans day 113a 1111-1
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.