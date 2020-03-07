The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated Throwback Thursday by bringing back Marty Mornhinweg as a senior offensive consultant to head coach Doug Pederson.
Mornhinweg's first stint with the team began with a similar title, in 2003, when close friend Andy Reid hired him after Mornhinweg was fired as Detroit's head coach. Mornhinweg eventually spent seven seasons as the Eagles' offensive coordinator. He since has served as offensive coordinator for the Jets and Ravens, parting ways with Baltimore after the 2018 season.
"He gets what we're doing. He gets my vision. He understands my philosophy," Pederson said on the Eagles' website. "He understands what my goal is, and what my vision is for this offense."
Mornhinweg, who will turn 58 this month, has a history with Pederson that extends back nearly a quarter-century to Green Bay, where Mornhinweg was the quarterbacks coach and Pederson was Brett Favre's backup.
This go-around sets up an interesting situation for the Eagles' offense.
Pederson decided against naming an offensive coordinator after firing Mike Groh in January. The Eagles have a passing-game coordinator in Press Taylor, a running-game coordinator in Jeff Stoutland and another senior offensive consultant in former Denver offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. Then there is passing-game analyst Andrew Breiner.
Pederson has said he intends to continue calling plays.
Mornhinweg has a wealth of experience, especially in working with prominent quarterbacks, in schemes similar to the Eagles'.
But Baltimore went from 13th in NFL scoring in 2018 (24.3 points per game) to first last season (33.2 points per game) under Mornhinweg's successor, Greg Roman, whose scheme was a perfect fit for second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson. In Mornhinweg's defense, the team began 2018 with Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback and went 6-1 after transitioning to Jackson.
