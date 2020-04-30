Corey Clement says if he could bleed green, he would.
The running back from South Jersey proved that sentiment this week when he and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year contract.
“I’ve always been gunning to get back to Philly,” Clement said in a video news conference Wednesday afternoon. “I want to be here. I want to retire here. The team means a lot to me.”
Clement, who starred in the Eagles’ lone Super Bowl win, wanted to remain in Philadelphia so much he didn’t even hold it against the team when it declined to place a contract tender on him, making him a free agent last month.
“When I first found out the news,” he said. “I took it to heart a little bit. Philly is home to me. If I could bleed green, I would.”
Despite the Eagles’ decision, Clement told his agent that Philadelphia was the only team he wanted to play for. He didn’t even want to know if other teams were interested in him.
“I didn’t want to look forward to anything else,” he said.
Clement starred at Glassboro High School in Gloucester County, where he rushed for 6,245 yards and scored 90 career touchdowns.
His South Jersey connections and his timely contributions made Clement one of the best stories of the Super Bowl season. He made the 2017 team as an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin. Clement ran for four touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes that regular season.
But it was in the Super Bowl that he made his mark. Clement caught four passes for 100 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown catch in Philadelphia’s 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.
Clement has struggled with injuries since. He hurt his knee in 2018 and played in 11 games. He played in just four games because of a shoulder injury last season.
Clement said he was medically cleared two weeks ago.
“I have a lot left in the tank,” he said. “It’s been a rollercoaster. I haven’t had the best two years that I wanted due to injury, but right now I can only keep my head high and realize I have to take my next opportunity as if it’s my last.”
Nothing is guaranteed for Clement. He will have to compete for a roster spot. Philadelphia currently has six running backs on the roster in veterans Clement, Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Elijah Holyfield and rookie free agents Adrian Killins and Michael Warren. The Eagles did not select a running back in last weekend’s draft.
Clement said he’s adopting the same mentality he had as a rookie. He wanted to contribute on both offense and special teams.
“All I can do is put my head down and just work,” he said. “I’m coming in just trying to take jobs. I have to get back to that dog-eat mentality. Hat on, head down and let’s get to work.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.