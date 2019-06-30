With NFL training camp quickly approaching, Carson Wentz heads into the new season feeling 100%.
After missing the ends of the last two NFL campaigns with knee and back injuries, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is good to go.
"I'm healthy. I feel good. This is as good as I've felt in a long time," said Wentz, who was in Bismarck on Saturday. "I'm really excited for the season. Expectations are high. We have a great team. I feel like the sky's the limit."
Wentz, the North Dakota State standout, was at Sanford Power High School on Saturday answering questions from young athletes on a wide range of topics from growing up in Bismarck, to his deep Christian faith, what his favorite breakfast food is (eggs) and what he would have been if he weren't a professional quarterback (school teacher) — among many other topics.
"It's always good to come home," Wentz said while meeting with local media. "It's fun to see the 11 jerseys, the AO1 gear. Ten, 15 years ago that was me. Playing out in the streets. Following my brother (Zach) around, playing sports wherever and whenever we could with our friends. So many good memories back here."
Wentz was in Fargo earlier last week. His charity softball game drew nearly 4,500 fans to Newman Outdoor Field and raised more than $200,000 for his AO1 Foundation, benefiting Wentz's three ministries: Haiti Sports Complex, the Outdoor Ministry and Thy Kingdom Crumb (TKC). The game featured 29 of his former Bison teammates.
NDSU will begin the 2019 season with a new head coach (Matt Entz) and new quarterback (to be determined), but Wentz expects little to change for the seven-time FCS national champions.
"I have so much faith in that coaching staff, in that program. I don't think anything's going to change," Wentz said. "I had a chance to talk with coach Entz this week. I'm so happy for him and his family, just like I was for coach (Chris) Klieman. The culture of that program is so strong, I don't think they're going to miss a beat."
When training camp begins in July, Wentz will be starting his fourth season armed with a new $128 million contract and a team, which on paper, appears to have few holes.
"Howie Roseman has done an amazing job putting this roster together for this season," Wentz said of the Eagles' general manager. "In Philly, expectations are high every single year. If you get too caught up in that, it can cause you to stumble. But I think as long as you stay grounded, stay focused on the right things and continue to work, we'll be fine. But definitely very excited for this season for sure."
Wentz's new contract came together fairly painlessly. Most of the fine details are left to a player's agent, but in the end he wanted to be nowhere else.
"It is a process. It takes time for a contract like that for everything to get worked through. My agents handle a lot of it, but I was very knowledgeable throughout the process, but honestly the most important things were, A, I'm getting to play in a city I absolutely love and, B, that after just three years they were willing to commit to me and my family in that way," Wentz said. "It's so freeing for me to just go play knowing I'm going to be somewhere I really want to be for a long time."
Wentz's first three seasons with the Eagles inspired plenty of confidence. He's thrown for more than 10,000 yards with 70 touchdowns and just 28 interceptions. He's also ran for more than 500 yards.
The Eagles added Pro Bowl receiver DeSean Jackson and Pro Bowl defensive lineman Malik Jackson in the offseason. Their season opener is Sept. 8 in Philly against Washington.
When the season arrives, Wentz may have a teammate from Bismarck.
Former BHS Demon and Dickinson State standout Jay Liggins, a defensive back, will report to camp on July 23 and try to earn a spot with the Eagles.
"Jay's great. Very soft-spoken guy as rookies tend to be when they come in just trying to learn the ropes. We had lunch a couple days together in the cafeteria," Wentz said. "It can be tough as a rookie because they throw all this information at you and then you go practice. I just told him to not get too stressed out. Try to take little pieces at a time, don't try to get everything down perfectly right away and just learn from your mistakes.
"It's cool to see another North Dakota kid, not only in the NFL, but on my team."
Wentz, and possibly Liggins, will get to play as close to home as geographically possible come Week 6. The Eagles will be in Minneapolis to play the Vikings on Oct. 13. A Vikings fan growing up, Wentz knows he might have to dig deep into his pocket for that one.
"Being back home this week, I've had a lot of people tell me they'll be at the Vikings game. It's exciting to get to play in a stadium that close to home," Wentz said. "I'm sure I'll have to get a ton of tickets for friends and family."
