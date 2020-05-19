It’s becoming more and more clear that the Eagles expect Andre Dillard to start at left tackle this season.
Dillard would replace Jason Peters, one of the best players in franchise history with nine Pro-Bowls.
But Peters is a 38-year-old free agent, who has struggled to stay on the field and complete games because of injuries the past two seasons.
Meanwhile, the Eagles selected Dillard in the first round of the 2019 draft. He started four games but had his share of struggles last season. One of the Eagles biggest questions this offseason is whether Dillard is capable of replacing Peters.
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson endorsed Dillard during a ZOOM press conference with reporters Tuesday morning.
The coach's words came a few days after Eagles center Jason Kelce also expressed confidence in Dillard's ability to play left tackle.
“As we move forward, Andre Dillard was the player that we drafted to be that left tackle for us,” Pederson said. "Andre played last year, and I think that kind of propels him into this off-season where he's taken command of that role. I have a ton of confidence in Andre Dillard.”
Pederson, however, did say the Eagles have spoken with Peters and will continue to stay in touch with the offensive lineman.
“I have a lot of respect for a guy like Jason Peters to play that left tackle position for so many years at a high level," Pederson said. "I have a lot of respect for his game and what he has accomplished in his career."
