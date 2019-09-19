PHILADELPHIA — Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins has been waiting two years to break out a new touchdown celebration.
As a rookie in 2017, he scored his only career TD on a 64-yard pass from Carson Wentz against Washington on Oct. 23, 2017, and promptly did "The Floss," also known as the "Backpack Kid Dance."
He could get a chance to celebrate again Sunday against Detroit.
With wide receivers DeSean Jackson (strained abdomen) and Alshon Jeffery (strained calf) sidelined with injuries, Hollins, rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Nelson Agholor figure to play key roles against the Lions.
"Whatever they need me to do, I'll do," Hollins said Thursday. "Whether that means taking the top off the defense (by running deep routes) or going over the middle, I'll be prepared. That's always been my mindset. I always prepare as if I'm going to be a starter."
Hollins and Arcega-Whiteside, a second-round draft pick this year, were pressed into service last Sunday against at Atlanta when Jackson and Jeffery were injured on the opening series.
Hollins finished with five catches for 50 yards. Arcega-Whiteside had a 4-yard reception that was his first career NFL catch.
Agholor caught eight passes for a team-high 107 yards and a touchdown in the 24-20 loss to the Falcons.
"J.J. and Mack are both dynamic players," Agholor said Thursday. "J.J. was drafted here for a reason. He's a big guy (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) with a big catch radius. Mack is extremely versatile. He can play inside or outside and he has good speed. I'm excited for both of those guys."
Arcega-Whiteside is expected to be more productive as the result of getting more practice time with quarterback Carson Wentz.
He spent the bulk of last week's practice schedule on the scout team, where he portrayed Falcons standout wide receiver Julio Jones. He got zero reps with the Eagles offense, but wound up being on the field for 75 plays last Sunday night.
"Me and Carson haven't ran those plays (in practice), like, ever, together," Arcega-Whiteside told NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com on Wednesday. "So that kind of showed a little bit. … That's just going out to practice and working it. We're not even worried about it, because we know once we get that timing down, it's over."
A slew of injuries caused coach Doug Pederson to change Wednesday's practice to a walkthrough, but the team was back on the field in shorts, shoulder pads and helmets Thursday.
That presumably gave Wentz the opportunity to get in sync with Arcega-Whiteside, Hollins and backup tight end Alex Ellis, who will replace injured Dallas Goedert (strained calf) against the Lions.
Ellis, who grew up in nearby Delmar, Delaware, was promoted from the practice squad Monday. He has three career receptions for 11 yards, all with Jacksonville in 2016. He also spent time with Tennessee, New Orleans and Kansas City prior to signing as a free agent with the Eagles this year.
"I'm just going to try to draw on my experience and take advantage of my opportunities," Ellis said Thursday.
No one is more excited than Hollins, who was considered a longshot just to make the regular-season roster after an injury-plagued season in 2018.
The 6-foot-4, 221-pounder spent the entire year on injured reserve after suffering a groin injury during the 2018 preseason.
"It's just awesome to be playing ball again," he said.
What will he do to celebrate his next touchdown?
"You never know," he said with a smile. "Maybe I'll get out the backpack again."
Notes: Running back Corey Clement (shoulder), safety Johnatha Cyprien (knee), tight end Dallas Goedert (calf), wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (calf), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot), tackle Jordan Mailata (back) did not practice. Safety Rudy Ford (hamstring) and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) were limited.
