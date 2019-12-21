Philadelphia Eagles running back/punt returner Darren Sproles has played his last NFL game.

Sproles, who is on injured reserve with a torn hip flexor, announced he will retire at the end of the season via a statement on the team's website Saturday.

The 36-year-old will serve as the Eagles' sixth captain for Sunday's game against Dallas and will be honored during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

"It's hard to put in words the emotion I will feel when I walk out of the tunnel one last time for a regular-season game at Lincoln Financial Field," Sproles wrote. "One last time with my teammates and coaches, and one last time in front of the fans."

Sproles played 15 seasons in the NFL, including the last six with the Eagles.

His 19,696 career all-purpose yards rank fifth in league history behind Jerry Rice (23,546), former Eagle Brian Mitchell (23,330), Walter Payton (21,803) and Emmitt Smith (21,564).

Among his other records, Sproles is the only player with at least 30 receiving touchdowns (32), 20 rushing touchdowns (23), one kickoff return TD (2) and one punt return TD (7).

"I'm disappointed in Darren's situation (getting injured) because of who he is as a person, what he's meant to this organization, what he's meant to this team, his leadership," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said in November. "He's a Hall of Fame player."

Sproles joined the Eagles in a trade prior to the 2014 season after stints with the San Diego Chargers (2005-10) and New Orleans (2011-13).

Injuries hampered him during his final three seasons. He missed the Super Bowl in 2017 after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament and broken arm on the same play against the New York Giants in the third game of the season.

Sproles contemplated retirement after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII but decided to return on the advice of his family. He thought about walking away again after a hamstring injury limited him to six games in 2018, but again decided to give it one more try.

During an appearance at the Ocean City Music Pier at the end of March, he had indicated he wanted to see how his body responded to some offseason workouts at his home in San Diego. In June, he sat down in his living room with his wife, Michel, and daughters Devyn and Ryan.

"We had a family meeting," Sproles said in July. "We make all our decisions as a family. They all told me that as long as I still had the desire to play again, I might as well keep going for at least one more year."

He played in just six games this season, however.

He missed three games earlier this season with a partially torn hip flex before returning for the Eagles' 22-14 victory over Chicago on Nov. 3. He reported a season-ending injury a few days later.

"I owe so much to the game of football and I gave it all I had in return," Sproles wrote Saturday. " I gave it everything I had on every play. I rode it until the wheels fell off. That's the way I played and that's the way I practiced. When I re-signed with the Eagles back in July, I knew it was going to be my last season, and now my body is telling me it's time to step away from the game. It's time to call it a career."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments