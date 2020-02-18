Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) celebrates an interception by his teammate against the Chicago Bears that was later overturned during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in action against Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. Seattle won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
This is a 2019 photo of Nigel Bradham of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) celebrates an interception by his teammate against the Chicago Bears that was later overturned during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in action against Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. Seattle won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles line backer Nigel Bradham in action while facing the Washington Redskins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia, PA. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
Jason E. Miczek
This is a 2019 photo of Nigel Bradham of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
FRE
Philadelphia Eagles' Nigel Bradham reacts to a play during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles . (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The Philadelphia Eagles have declined Nigel Bradham's option for 2020, and the linebacker will become a free agent next month, an NFL source said Tuesday.
ESPN was first to report the move.
Bradham won't be eligible for free agency until the new league year begins March 18. His departure was expected. Bradham was slated to earn $8 million in base salary and cost nearly $10 million against the Eagles' salary cap. The team will save approximately $4.5 million by declining the option.
A message left with Bradham was not immediately returned.
Signed during the 2016 offseason, Bradham spent four seasons in Philadelphia and started every game he played. He was the Eagles' most consistent linebacker over that span and rarely came off the field in subpackages. He was instrumental on defense during the 2017 season Super Bowl run.
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz played a large role in Bradham's coming to the Eagles and was his greatest advocate. They previously worked together with the Buffalo Bills. Tenacious, Bradham brought swagger and confidence to the linebacker corps. An ankle injury limited him to 12 games last season.
Bradham finished his Eagles career with 344 tackles, 17 for loss, five sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.
He had several off-the-field issues during his time in Philly. Even before he had played a game for the Eagles, Bradham was charged with assault for an incident involving a Miami hotel worker in July 2016. He eventually accepted a deferred prosecution program and was suspended by the NFL for one game in 2018.
He also was charged with a misdemeanor in October 2016, when a handgun was found in his bag as it went through security at Miami International Airport. That charge was eventually dropped.
The Eagles stood by Bradham, though. Coach Doug Pederson valued the linebacker's toughness and dependability. But Bradham increasingly found himself in the Eagles' doghouse over the last year. Last August, the team feared he had gone AWOL when he didn't show for the preseason finale at the Meadowlands. Bradham later claimed he had a stomach virus and had forgotten to alert the team.
He also missed a rehab appointment for his injured ankle in November, which had some Eagles coaches again calling for his release. But Bradham had deemed himself healthy and returned that week. Pederson said then that he was fine with his player's explanation.
Bradham knew that his increasing salary made a return unlikely. He had signed a five year, $40 million contract during the 2018 offseason, but only $8 million was fully guaranteed. The Eagles aren't accustomed to expending much in terms of money and draft picks on the linebacker position.
Bradham, who will turn 31 in September, should have bidders when the market opens next month. But if he were to remain unsigned for an extended period, the Eagles could bring him back at a far smaller salary.
Last year, the Eagles declined defensive tackle Tim Jernigan's option only to eventually re-sign him. Jernigan was coming off a significant injury, though.
The Eagles' linebacker group will look much different next season with starter Kamu Grugier-Hill likely to leave via free agency. Starter Nate Gerry and backups T.J. Edwards, Duke Riley and Alex Singleton are the only remaining linebackers under contract for next season.
