DeSean Jackson, left, celebrates a touchdown with fellow Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery during their Week 1 victory against Washington. The Eagles might have to play without both receivers when they face Detroit on Sunday.
This is a 2019 photo of Alshon Jeffery of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team.
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson is seen during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia.
DeSean Jackson, left, celebrates a touchdown with fellow Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery during their Week 1 victory against Washington. The Eagles might have to play without both receivers when they face Detroit on Sunday.
The Philadelphia Eagles' offense could remain short-handed for the next game or two.
According to multiple reports, wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery are both expected to miss Sunday's game against Detroit and possibly their Thursday night game at Green Bay on Sept. 26. Tight end Dallas Goedert also is considered a long shot to play against the Lions due to a calf strain.
ESPN.com reported Tuesday that Jackson will be sidelined for two weeks with an abdominal strain. Jeffery is considered doubtful for the Lions game with a calf strain, NFL.com reported. Both were hurt in the first quarter of Sunday's 24-20 loss at Atlanta. Goedert aggravated a calf strain in pregame warmups.
The Eagles provided no updates Tuesday regarding Jackson, Jeffery, Goedert or any other injured players, such as Corey Clement. The running back/kickoff returner hurt his shoulder on the second-half kickoff against the Falcons.
"It's never happened to me in all my time coaching, to lose three skill position guys (Jackson, Jeffery and Goedert) like that so early in the game," Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh said Tuesday in a live-streamed news conference.
Both Jackson and Jeffery were coming off terrific performances in the Eagles' season-opening 32-27 victory over Washington. Jackson had eight receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Jeffery had five receptions for 49 yards and a TD.
The injuries forced Groh and head coach Doug Pederson to improvise with the game plan against the Falcons.
Nelson Agholor took over as the No. 1 receiver, and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins had bigger roles.
Agholor had eight receptions for 107 yards and a TD. He dropped a potential TD pass late in the game but also made a leaping 43-yard grab on a fourth-down pass from Carson Wentz. Hollins had five catches for 50 yards. Arcega-Whiteside had one reception for 4 yards.
Zach Ertz was the Eagles' only available tight end. He had eight catches for 72 yards against the Falcons. The Eagles promoted tight end Alex Ellis from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday and waived cornerback Craig James.
"It obviously helps now to have some time to plan, as opposed to happening in the moment," Groh said. "Like I said, it's unusual."
The defense will also deal with another injury at defensive tackle.
According to NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, Tim Jernigan will miss at least a month after breaking a bone in his foot against the Falcons. A week ago, Malik Jackson was placed on injured reserve with a broken foot.
That leaves the Eagles with just three defensive tackles: Fletcher Cox, Hassan Ridgeway and newcomer Akeem Spence. Bruce Hector likely will be promoted from the practice squad this week.
"That's life in the NFL," Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Tuesday at the news conference. "We went through it a different positions last year."
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
