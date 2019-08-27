PHILADELPHIA — DeSean Jackson broke his left ring finger at practice Tuesday, but the Eagles wide receiver said he should be ready to go when the season opens Sept. 8.
Jackson was in visible discomfort as he sat in his locker stall after practice. He had a brace on the finger when he left the NovaCare Complex later.
The 32-year-old receiver had been healthy throughout training camp this summer. He didn’t play in the first two preseason games but was on the field for seven snaps in the third preseason game, against the Ravens, on Thursday night. He caught no passes.
Like most starters, he is unlikely to play in the preseason finale at the New York Jets on Thursday night.
Jackson missed 14 games during his previous five seasons to various injuries. He’s played in all 16 games in a season only twice over his 11 seasons. If he’s lost a step since his first tenure in Philadelphia, it hasn’t been visible to the naked eye.
