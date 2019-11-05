Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson won't play for the rest of the regular season.
The team placed Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday afternoon, just a few hours after he underwent surgery to repair an abdominal injury.
He will miss the final seven games of the regular season but would be eligible to return for the playoffs if the Eagles qualify.
The Eagles are expected to sign a wide receiver during their open week to fill Jackson's spot on the 53-man roster.
According to PhillyVoice.com, Jordan Matthews worked out for the team and took a physical Tuesday. He would be a logical choice to fill the void, considering he had two previous stints with the Eagles. Matthews already us familiar with the offense and has a good relationship with quarterback Carson Wentz.
They might consider promoting Greg Ward Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster. Mercurial free agent Antonio Brown also is available.
Noted surgeon Dr. William Meyers performed Jackson's surgery in Philadelphia Tuesday, which the wide receiver chronicled on Instagram and Twitter. He gave the "thumbs up" sign in a photo on Twitter afterward and posted a video that showed him up and walking after the operation.
Jackson suffered the injury in the second game of the season at Atlanta on Sept. 15. He decided against having surgery, opting to try to rehab it. After missing the next six games, he returned to action in Sunday's 22-14 victory over Chicago but only lasted four plays before aggravating the injury.
The 32-year-old had enjoyed a terrific season debut Sept. 8, catching eight passes for 154 yards, including touchdowns of 51 and 53 yards, in a 32-27 win over Washington.
Sendejo waived
The Eagles also made another roster move Tuesday, waiving safety Andrew Sendejo.
Sendejo, who joined the team as an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, had played in all nine games and was ranked tied for fifth on the team with 28 tackles. He was most noted for his collision with teammate Avonte Maddox in Week 4 at Green Bay. Maddox was carted off the field with a concussion and neck injury and missed four games.
The team is expected to fill Sendejo's roster spot with cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc, who started the season on IR with a foot injury.
