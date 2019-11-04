Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson won't play again for at least another month, if at all this season.
The team confirmed earlier reports by
NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and ESPN.com that Jackson will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair his abdominal injury and will be out four to six weeks.
Philadelphia-based core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers will perform the surgery.
Jackson met with Meyers on Monday afternoon, one day after getting hurt again on the first offensive series during a 22-14 victory over Chicago.
Jackson, who had missed the previous six games, drew a pass interference penalty on the first play of the possession, then had a 5-yard reception during a series that ended with Jake Elliott booting a 28-yard field goal.
Jackson stood on the sideline holding his helmet on the next series before going into the locker room. He sat on the bench the entire second half and was unavailable for comment after the game.
"During the first quarter of the game against the Bears, DeSean experienced discomfort and was held out for precautionary reasons," the Eagles said in a statement on Twitter on Monday. "After further testing and discussion this morning, it was determined that the best course of action for a full recovery is to proceed with surgery."
According to
NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, Jackson was told his abdominal muscle was torn completely off the bone when he was tackled after his catch Sunday. It was only a slight tear when he got hurt in Week 2 at Atlanta.
Jackson enjoyed a fantastic season debut, catching two touchdown passes of more than 50 yards in a 32-27 victory over Washington on Sept. 8, but he missed the next six games after getting hurt against the Falcons.
Surgery was a possibility at the time, but Jackson reportedly decided against it in favor of a rehab program.
"Following the game in Atlanta, DeSean met with the Eagles and multiple independent specialists to determine the best course of action," the Eagles said in their statement. "After all the information was gathered, a decision was made to proceed non-operatively through rehabilitation."
The 32-year-old returned against the Bears, receiving a loud ovation from the fans when he emerged from the tunnel before the game.
There had been speculation that the Eagles would have been better off resting Jackson against the Bears to give him an extra two weeks off since the Eagles have no game this coming week.
But Eagles coach Doug Pederson said during Monday's livestreamed news conference before the report was announced that it wasn't a consideration.
"He had been busting his tail to get back out on the field and he had a really good week of practice," Pederson said. "He was feeling good, so I have no regrets about putting him out there."
Without Jackson as a deep threat, the Eagles' other wide receivers have struggled to get open and to hold onto the football.
Nelson Agholor had three receptions for 21 yards against the Bears. Alshon Jeffrey had four catches for 36 yards but dropped three passes. Mack Hollins was shut out for the fifth straight game, yet he still plays ahead of rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, a second-round draft pick this year.
"I think over all (the wide receivers) have been good, but I would say they haven't been great," Pederson said. "We just have to continue to work with these guys. Every week is a new week with a new set of challenges."
The Eagles decided against acquiring a wide receiver before the trade deadline last Tuesday, though the New York Jets' Robby Anderson and Cincinnati's A. J. Green were believed to be available.
They could wind up promoting Greg Ward Jr., their leading receiver in the preseason, from the practice squad to the active roster or sign a free agent such as former Eagle Jordan Matthews, who was released by San Francisco last week, or perhaps Antonio Brown.
"At this point, it's something we'll take a look at," Pederson said. "We have to take a look at it, obviously. It's real. We have time this week to make those decisions."
49ers Cardinals Football
Browns Broncos Football
Browns Broncos Football
Browns Broncos Football
Lions Raiders Football
Browns Broncos Football
Lions Raiders Football
Browns Broncos Football
49ers Cardinals Football
Browns Broncos Football
49ers Cardinals Football
Bears Eagles Football
Texans Jaguars Football
Titans Panthers Football
Browns Broncos Football
49ers Cardinals Football
49ers Cardinals Football
Titans Panthers Football
Lions Raiders Football
Patriots Ravens Football
Titans Panthers Football
Patriots Ravens Football
Bears Eagles Football
Browns Broncos Football
49ers Cardinals Football
Vikings Chiefs Football
Lions Raiders Football
Browns Broncos Football
Lions Raiders Football
Browns Broncos Football
Packers Chargers Football
Browns Broncos Football
Lions Raiders Football
Lions Raiders Football
Lions Raiders Football
49ers Cardinals Football
Patriots Ravens Football
Lions Raiders Football
Lions Raiders Football
Bears Eagles Football
Titans Panthers Football
Packers Chargers Football
Browns Broncos Football
Patriots Ravens Football
Patriots Ravens Football
Browns Broncos Football
Patriots Ravens Football
Browns Broncos Football
Vikings Chiefs Football
Texans Jaguars Football
Packers Chargers Football
Packers Chargers Football
Bears Eagles Football
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
