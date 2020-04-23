For the Eagles, the first round of the NFL draft was as much about what they didn’t do as it was about what they did.

Philadelphia did select wide receiver Jalen Reagor of TCU with the No. 21 pick.

The Eagles, however, didn’t trade up for a chance at wide receiver Ceedee Lamb of Oklahoma.

They didn’t select wide receiver Justin Jefferson of LSU.

The 5-foot-11, 206-pound Reagor averaged 14.2 yards per catch last season, but Baylor struggled at quarterback. He also returned two punts for touchdowns. Reagor runs the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds and is known for his big-play ability.

“Jalen fit something that we were really looking for,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said. “He’s an explosive guy and has the ability to contribute as a receiver and as a returner.”

But it was a first round sure to generate plenty of conversation among Eagles fans.

One pick after the Eagles selection, the Minnesota Vikings chose Jefferson with the No. 22 picks. Many draft experts had Jefferson ranked ahead of Reagor.

Reagor and Jefferson will be linked and compared throughout their NFL careers.

What makes the Reagor pick even more debatable is what the Dallas Cowboys did at pick No. 17 when they chose Lamb.

Reagor and Lamb will be linked throughout their NFL careers.

Wide receiver was considered one of the draft’s strongest positions.

“This is a very good receiver draft,” Roseman said. “There are lot of different flavors. I joked that it was like going to Dunkin Donuts and picking out a different kind of donut. Everyone has their favorite type.”

Lamb was rated as one of the top wideouts, but he fell in the draft after Alabama receivers Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy were taken before him. The Denver Broncos selected Jeudy with the No. 15 pick, while the Las Vegas Raiders picked Ruggs with the No. 12 pick.

After the Jeudy and Ruggs selections, fans and media speculated the Eagles would trade up and pick Lamb.

But the Eagles stayed at No. 21 and selected Reagor.

Roseman said the Eagles examined the possibility of trading up.

There was no debating receiver was one of the Eagles biggest needs.

A quick review of last season’s pass catchers shows that.

Nelson Agholor (39 catches last season) is now with the Las Vegas Raiders. DeSean Jackson is 33-years-old and played in three games last season because of an injury. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside had a disappointing rookie season with 10 catches. Alshon Jeffery (43 catches last season) reportedly has a strained relationship with the team and quarterback Carson Wentz. Greg Ward impressed last season with 21 catches in the final four games, but he was on the practice squad for most of the year.

This is a draft unlike any other in NFL history. It is being held from several remote locations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The draft continues Friday with the second round and the third through seventh rounds Saturday. The Eagles have seven picks remaining.

Check back for more on this story.

 

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments