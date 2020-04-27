Shaun Bradley’s phone rang late Saturday afternoon, and the caller ID simply said “Philadelphia."
The Eagles were calling to tell the Rancocas Valley High School graduate and Temple University linebacker they had selected him in the sixth round of the NFL draft with 196th overall pick.
“It was unbelievable,” Bradley said Saturday. “It was a totally unbelievable moment. I was in complete shock. I couldn't even cry at first. I was just stuck staring at the screen, and then all the tears came out and my family was cheering.”
It’s an emotional moment for any player to be drafted. It’s even more emotional when a player is selected by his hometown team.
Bradley grew up in Mount Holly, Burlington County. He starred at running back for Rancocas Valley, rushing for 1,467 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior in 2014. Bradley ran for two touchdowns as Rancocas beat Millville 52-29 in a South Jersey Group V quarterfinal playoff game in 2014. Bradley also played basketball and ran track at Rancocas.
Bradley went on to excel at linebacker at Temple, where he started all 13 games as a senior last fall and made 87 tackles. Temple plays its home games at Lincoln Financial Field.
“I've grown to love the Linc and the Philly area in general, even the fans as well," Bradley said. “I know all the dips and the crevices in the field. I know everything. I'm going to be ready to go.”
Bradley knows firsthand how much the Eagles mean to Philadelphia. In February 2018, he watched the Eagles win the Super Bowl from his Temple dorm room. He then watched the city celebrate.
“When they won, I looked outside, and it was just an avalanche of people,” he said. “I just have never seen anything like that it. They were doing crazy things, jumping on light posts.”
The Eagles need help at linebacker. Bradley said he’s willing to play any linebacker position.
“I'm ready to learn overall in general and just become a better player overall,” he said. “I relied a lot on my speed, and I'm a physical player. I like to tackle. I love contact. I don't shy away from any of that. I think that's something that's going to help me a lot.”
Bradley was one of a couple of South Jersey players selected in the draft. The Indianapolis Colts selected running back and Salem graduate Jonathan Taylor in the second round with the 41st overall pick.
“South Jersey creates a lot of talent,” Bradley said. “A lot of under-the-radar players, players with a chip on their shoulder coming out and not really noticed, and then doing their thing.”
Bradley hasn’t played a game yet for the Eagles, but he’s already enlisting more fans for the team. His father Marcus was a New York Giants fan -- until Bradley got a call from Philadelphia on Saturday.
“He put an Eagles jersey immediately on,” Bradley said with a laugh. “It’s crazy.”
