Malik Jackson's first season with the Philadelphia Eagles is already over.
The defensive tackle will miss the rest of the season after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his left foot in Sunday's 32-27 victory over Washington.
The Eagles placed him on injured reserve Tuesday and filled his roster spot by agreeing to terms with free agent defensive tackle Akeem Spence on a one-year contract. They also waived tight end Alex Ellis.
Spence, 27, played in 88 games during stints with Tampa Bay (2013-16), Detroit (2017) and Miami (2018) and has 10.5 career sacks. The 6-foot-1, 302-pounder played in all 16 games last season with the Dolphins, making 42 tackles and getting two sacks, but was released in a cost-cutting move this month.
Jackson, 29, joined the Eagles as a free agent durng the offseason following a three years with Jacksonville. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder made the Pro Bowl in 2017 after getting a career-high eight sacks for the Jaguars.
Spence becomes the fourth defensive tackle on the Eagles' roster, joining Fletcher Cox, Tim Jernigan and Hassan Ridgeway.
