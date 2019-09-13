Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
This is a 2019 photo of Tim Jernigan of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
This is a 2019 photo of Tim Jernigan of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
PHILADELPHIA — Tim Jernigan’s demeanor is usually as bright as his gold-capped teeth and the green Ferrari he drives to the NovaCare Complex each day.
The Eagles defensive tackle went through a frustrating, trying time last season that produced very few smiles, but now the ebullience is back.
Jernigan, 26, got the Eagles’ only sack in a 32-27 season-opening victory over Washington on Sunday and is expected to replace injured Malik Jackson as a starter alongside Fletcher Cox this Sunday night at Atlanta.
“It feels good, man,” Jernigan said Thursday. “It was a long journey, had to go through some things and see some things but at the end of the day, it’s all behind me. I’m here, and I”m just ready to move forward with my career and the team.”
The Eagles acquired Jernigan in a trade with Baltimore prior to the 2017 season, and the 6-foot-2, 295-pounder played a key role in the team’s march to a championship. He had 34 tackles and 2.5 sacks during the regular season, then added seven tackles in the playoffs. He also tallied nine tackles for loss, which placed him among the league leaders at defensive tackle.
Soon after the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII, however, he suffered a disc injury in his neck that limited him to three regular-season and two playoff games last season.
The Eagles declined to exercise the $11 million option on his contract after the 2018 season, allowing him to become a free agent.
Jernigan drew little interest and returned to the Eagles on a one-year, $2 million contract as a backup to Cox and Jackson, who was signed to a three-year, $30-million deal as a free agent.
Jernigan’s role changed this week after Jackson suffered a Lisfranc foot injury that ended his season.
“It was a tough year for Timmy last year,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Tuesday in quotes provided by the team. “But he’s a good player. We saw that in the plays that he played on Sunday, and we’re going to need him to get back to that, which I think he will. We have a lot of confidence in him.”
Jernigan’s best play came in the second quarter, when he stormed into Washington’s backfield and dropped quarterback Case Keenum for a 10-yard loss.
It was his first solo sack since he dropped Dallas’ Dak Prescott on Nov. 17, 2017.
“It felt good,” Jernigan said. “I know the team needed it, I know the defense needed it. I think it helped turned the game around a little bit for us, got some momentum going into halftime and stuff.”
After sacking Keenum, he started to celebrate by rotating his index fingers around his helmet ear holes but had to cut it short because the Redskins were in a hurry-up offense.
Jernigan hustled across the line of scrimmage and finished his celebration before the ball was snapped.
“It means, ‘Go loco,’” Jernigan said with a smile. “’Go crazy.’”
Schwartz had another name for it.
He called Jernigan’s antics the Timmy Shimmy, which prompted Jernigan to break out laughing Thursday.
“Coach Schwartz,” Jernigan said. “I never heard that one before. I’ll have to ask him about it.”
