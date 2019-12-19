PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles are expecting Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott to play Sunday.
Prescott hasn't practiced all week after suffering an injury to his right (passing) shoulder against the Los Angeles Rams, but they believe he'll be playing in Sunday's pivotal game at Lincoln Financial Field.
"I don't prepare any different, because we know he will play," Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said Wednesday. "There's no doubt. He knows what this game means."
The game means a lot for both teams.
The Eagles (7-7) need a victory to stay in contention for the NFC East title. A loss will give the Cowboys (7-7) the division championship and eliminate the Eagles from the playoff race.
Although Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush has taken all the snaps with the first-team offense during practice this week, Prescott told the Dallas Morning News on Thursday his sprained AC joint would not keep him from playing.
"I'm getting better," Prescott said. "Simple as that. Mobility and function, it's all improving. That's the key. That's the goal. I’ll be good to go Sunday."
Prescott is enjoying the most productive season of his four-year career. He ranks second in the NFL with 4,334 passing yards to go with 26 touchdown passes against 11 interceptions.
He directs the NFL's top offense. The Cowboys average a league-high 434 yards per game and have scored 22 points per game. In their last game against the Eagles, Dallas rolled over them 37-10 on Oct. 20.
The Eagles' main concern is containing Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, something they've been unable to do in the past.
Elliott, who ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing this season with 1,118 yards and 11 touchdowns, has averaged 114.8 rushing yards in five career games against the Eagles. He's topped the 100-yard mark four straight games. The one time he came up short, he finished with 96 yards.
"He's a good, strong running back," Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Tuesdsay. "He's a strong contact runner, and we're going to have to put a lot of hats on him. It's not going to be one-on-one tackles. It's going to have to be gang-tackling, team defense in order to limit his yards and limit his effectiveness."
Elliott runs behind one of the league's top offensive lines. Center Travis Frederick, guard Zack Martin and tackle Tyron Smith all made the Pro Bowl, as did Elliott.
There is talent in other sections of the offense. Wide receiver Amari Cooper has 71 catches for 1,073 yards and eight TDs. Wide receiver Michael Gallup is 89 yards short of 1,000 for the season.
The Eagles' defense will take on the challenge with an injury-riddled unit.
End Derek Barnett (ankle) has missed two straight games and did not practice Thursday. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (back) is out for the rest of the season. A lack of depth on the interior defensive line has forced Cox to play almost every snap.
Cox made the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight year, but he has not had his best season.
"I would say this about 'Fletch,'" Schwartz said. "There have been a lot of plays that his teammates have made as a result of him either getting extra attention or being disruptive and someone else has made the play. But when it's all said and done, really doesn't matter who is making the play. It’s a matter of getting stops and keeping points down and getting wins."
Note: In addition to Barnett, wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) and tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) also did not practice Thursday. Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (foot), guard Brandon Brooks (calf), Cox (triceps), cornerback Ronald Darby (hip flexor) and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) were limited.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.