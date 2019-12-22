Readers react Sunday via email to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Twas the Sunday before Christmas when all through the Linc, not a Dallas fan was cheering while Jones watched his boys stink.
His stockings were hung hoping to fill with that NFL East Crown. But lo and behold there was nothing in Philly to be found.
Say goodnight Jerry and Chris (Christie) ... and Merry Christmas to all.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
Another heart attack game by the Eagles who could not capitalize on many opportunities to put this game away early. However a combination of brilliant defense and some real heart by Wentz and the offense send the Cowboys home with a crushing loss. An impressive complete team win. Can they really get on a roll now and make a playoff run? We will find out next week.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
With all the injuries piling up, the Eagles used a team effort to win. Wentz stepped up again to lead this team to another must win. Great job by the coaching staff. One more win, and they take the division.
Edward Shavelson
Northfield
This team played its heart out, and Doug Pederson’s field goal tries almost cost them the game. I like how the drive that could have clinched the game stalled thanks to a holding call yet not one called on Dallas. Great exciting win by a banged up beat up first place team.
We’re all Redskins fans next week.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Despite the Cowboys trying to manufacture a late defensive pass interference, the pass defenders countered all of the opportunities that the Eagles offense wasted. A few shaky calls from the coaches, but we beat them Cowboys.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
What a game. Eagles, you must have been hungry for this game. When you are hungry, you can play good football. There is no outstanding player. The whole team was impressive today. Wentz showed he can lead a team to victory, not only today but in the last two games. Now beat the Giants next week. Stay very hungry.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
Doug Pederson’s coaching today caused me an ulcer, the chest grabber, and an injured voice box all wrapped up into one in this win.
With all the injuries this team played great. The big disappointments were the turnstile Big V, and what is with Jake Elliott and that leg?
By the way, fumble No. 45 for a short career for Carson Wentz! Now Santa please bring me some tackling Defensive backs for Christmas!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
And this is why you play the game! On paper, it was a sure Dallas win, but the Eagles players proved that wrong. A strong defensive game, one of our best, but Carson Wentz was the heart of this win! Greg Ward, Ertz and Sydney Jones (of all people) were also great in this team effort.
Going for that field goal near the end was the biggest mistake. Luckily, it didn’t change the final ending! Let’s hope we can play to this caliber next week!
Pat Duran
Linwood
Merry Christmas, Eagles fans. One more win and we are in! Finally a game that I can say Carson Wentz came in and did the job. And the defense did great this week also.
Not sure what was going on with Jake Elliott, but we will need him next week to make those kicks.
Pam Burnell
Seaville
Jason Garrett is a dead man walking. His team proved it has no heart. If it weren’t for two penalties (Peters and Kelce) the score would have been worse.
Kudos to Wentz, Cox, Ertz, Curry, Ward and Jones. Clutch players all around.
On to Jersey!
E-A-G-L-E-S! EAGLES!
Brian Vigue
Pleasantville
What a big relief for the Eagles and fans. The Eagles are still alive in the division race. I had my doubts they could beat the Cowboys, but the Eagles played a good game tonight. Wentz made some big plays, something he has not done all season. It is truly a Happy Holiday now!
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
Well I didn’t see that coming. It wasn’t pretty, but props to Carson Wentz and the Eagles for finding a way to win. They still need to win next week, which is far from a guarantee, but still a great win against a terribly-coached Dallas team.
Glenn Master
Ventnor
Thankfully our defense showed up. A nice Christmas gift for those of us who bleed green and have suffered through this disappointing, injury-riddled season.
Linda Valente-Rose
Egg Harbor Township
It was three days before Christmas and all though the house, no one was yelling at the Eagles because we had the lead though the whole game! Great TDs by Goedert and Sanders. The defense came to play. Thank you for showing up. Congratulations on earning the lead in the division. Merry Christmas to all. It was a good night!
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
