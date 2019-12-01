This is my first reaction letter to The Press this season, and I just couldn’t keep quiet any longer!
The Eagles look terrible! No heart. The coaches stink — all of them!
Howie needs to be replaced. There is no desire to change things, to get younger players.
The fans are the biggest losers. For what they pay for tickets, they deserve at least some sort of effort for their money.
Well, I had to vent after this game. As soon as the weather changes, I will retire my Eagles flag for this season.
What a disappointment!
Eileen Reichenbach
Sweetwater
Dear Mr. Lurie, please, end my misery. Fire Howie and Pederson and staff and have the new GM trade the QB.
Jerry Lombard
Ocean City
Well, another total disgrace. Still can't catch. Still can't tackle. Pederson still calling plays even though he sucks at it. We need a stud offence coordinator to call the plays. We need a stud defensive coordinator.
Maybe we will have that next year because this year is over!
Bob Donnell
Cape May
Embarrassing beyond belief. As a diehard Eagles fan, I can only hope that there are major changes next year to the coaching staff and that Roseman earns his pay ... or is fired, which I would prefer.
Linda Valente-Rose
Egg Harbor Township
Boooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!
Glenn Master
Ventnor
This one really hurts. Seeing the Eagles' defense give up 37 points to the lowly Dolphins after only giving 17 points to Seattle and the Pats is ridiculous.
This was the worst loss we've seen in the past three years.
Ken Kryszczun
Galloway Township
How can the Birds' defense look so good against Brady and Wilson and so terrible against the Dolphins? Three weeks in a row they give up a gadget play touchdown. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, pathetic.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
I can’t believe you let a big receiver like Parker burn you all day and not double him. Fitzpatrick and Parker played pitch-and-catch for huge plays all game. Fitzpatrick just carved up the defense. He looked better than Brady and Wilson the last two weeks.
We didn’t play like a team with the season on the line. Now it’s pretty much gone.
Sick to my stomach!
Butch Sill
Absecon
After being easily bamboozled again by a trick play at the end of the first half, the Eagles' defense should have gone to Disney’s Magic Kingdom to find a way to stop the Dolphins' passing attack!
A real Mickey Mouse performance today!
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Mays Landing
The obsession with Dallas was in high gear a few days ago! They lost, we got an easy game in Miami, blah blah blah.
Looks like the Dolphins were the ones with the patsy opponent.
Oh, you Iggle fans!
Time to hide in the closet with your Bryce Harper bandwagon jerseys. Your Birds were lit up brighter than my Christmas tree. Thank you, Iggles!
Frank Murphine III
Millville
Mr. Lurie, how does it feel to watch your whole team lay an egg in Miami? After a quick start, your coaching staff allowed the Dolphins to take us to school. They actually looked like the playoff contenders, not our Birds.
"Andy Pederson" continues to pass, pass, pass and abandon the run! Too many dropped balls and — yikes — trick plays and penalties.
Carson has no touch to the flats, so have his vision checked, or his attention span needs to be addressed, please. By the way, were we playing against the officials also?
All in all, we are a below-average team stuck in the middle of the pack of below-average teams! Translated: We just plain stunk.
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Season's over! What a sorry game against a team that couldn't beat Ohio State.
How do you blow the chance to tie Dallas? Wentz is pushing his passes, often not accurately, and isn't a clutch QB.
If the D-line didn't sack Fitzpatrick, he toasted the Eagles' sorry secondary. Bottom line, the Eagles are not a playoff team. Pederson isn't a good coach, but we're stuck with him because he had one good season and won the Super Bowl.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Clearly, the Eagles did not learn from the last time that Mr. Fitzpatrick is a dangerous QB. He threw for a season high in passing yards against this alleged defense.
This team just can't get in sync with both offense and defense playing well on the same day. The stadium was even filled with Eagles fans. They should fly from Miami to Jamaica and stay there until next season.
I don't want to hear anything more about playoffs. Gimme a draft pick. I'm done.
Bruce Holcombe
Beasleys Point
How bad has this team sunk to give up 37 points to a team that had won only two games all season? This is the highest number of points for the Dolphins all season, having not scored 37 points total in their first four games. Every week it seems one of the Eagles' teams takes the day off. Today, it was the defense.
Well, it looks as though the Eagles will be getting spectator playoff tickets for Christmas. Just a side note, the Miami head coach is a former Belichick assistant.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
Greetings from Punta Cana. Eagles, this was a game you should have won with no problem. Again you could not finish a game.
I was not able to see the complete game, but what I saw was enough. Why not give all the backup players a shot? You might be surprised.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
This should be an easy game, they said. They should blow the Dolphins out, they said. Well, I guess they didn’t plan on Wentz overthrowing his receivers or our defense not being able to stop Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Wait, didn’t this happen last year when we played against him when we played Tampa Bay?
Does Doug Pederson realize we have running backs who have been successful in past games this year? And how is that passing game working for you now?
And Carson Wentz, please don’t tell me you have to look at the film and you have to do better next week because you will have all the time in the world in January to look at film when you’re home and not playing in the playoffs.
Pam Burnell
Seaville
Just when you think the Eagles could not get any worse, they did! Would have, could have, should have!
So many long passes dropped or overthrown. Eleven penalties, two sacks and a missed field goal do not add up to a winning a ballgame.
What a disappointing display by the Eagles. Can they do any better against the Giants next week? Stay tuned.
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
Thanks to the sun-loving Eagles fans who traveled to Miami for the Dolphins game, ornithologists now know that the elusive Philadelphia Boo Bird does travel south for the winter.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
