The Philadelphia Eagles addressed their lack of depth at cornerback Friday by agreeing to terms with Orlando Scandrick.
Scandrick, 32, spent training camp and the preseason with the Eagles before being released Aug. 31. He’s a 11-year NFL veteran, having spent 10 seasons (2008-2017) with Dallas and last season with Kansas City.
He’s also good friends with Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The two grew up together in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Crenshaw.
The Eagles brought him back to fill a huge void in the secondary. Cornerbacks Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (neck, concussion) were both injured in Thursday’s 34-27 victory at Green Bay. Cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) missed the game.
“(Injuries in the secondary) are challenging,” coach Doug Pederson said Friday in quotes provided by the team. “It is challenging, just like it was with receivers, and now it’s affecting the defensive backs. It’s fortunate that we have some days here to get guys healthy.”
The Eagles return to action Oct. 6 against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field.
Maddox was injured during a collision with teammate Andrew Sendejo and was taken off the field on a stretcher while players from both teams gathered around him to offer support.
According to Pederson, Maddox was examined at a Green Bay hospital but flew back to Philadelphia with the team Thursday night.
“Yeah, he did come back with the team,” Pederson said. “He’s in great spirits.”
Injuries to Jones and Maddox forced defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to use cornerback Craig James at safety against the Packers.
James, who was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, wound up making a pivotal play late in the game. The 23-year-old broke up a pass from the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling that linebacker Nigel Bradham intercepted in the end zone to seal the Eagles’ victory.
“I’m the guy nobody knows about just coming into the game, and right when you see that new guy, you have to target him,” James told PennLive.com Thursday. “That’s the weakness of the defense right now. You can’t blame them.”
