The Eagles finally passed the Giants on Monday night.
A 23-16 overtime victory gave the Eagles an 87-86-2 advantage in the 87-year history of the rivalry. It marked the first time the Eagles have led the series.
The Eagles and Giants started playing each other in 1933, back when helmets were made of leather and had no facemasks, and the country was in the throes of the Great Depression.
It had nothing to do with the expansion Eagles' 3-5-1 record that season, though the repeal of Prohibition that year undoubtedly livened up the tailgating parties at the Baker Bowl.
After participating in their first training camp in Atlantic City, the Eagles made their NFL debut against the Giants, a 56-0 loss at the Polo Grounds.
For those of you under 50, the stadium was not built by Ralph Lauren.
The Giants dominated the early meetings, winning 17 of the first 20 games with stars like Tuffy Leemans and Kink Richards. Swede Hanson, Don Looney and Davey O'Brien and just couldn't keep the Eagles in contention.
Over the last 40 years or so, the Eagles have had their share of memorable wins over the Giants.
Herm Edwards' 26-yard fumble return for a touchdown in 1978 was the first of three or four Miracles at the Meadowlands.
But it wasn't until 2008 that the Eagles finally began to close the gap. A 20-14 victory that Dec. 7 behind running back Brian Westbrook started a 19-4 run that included DeSean Jackson's walk-off punt return for a touchdown Dec. 9, 2010, and Jake Elliott's franchise-record 61-yard field goal at the Linc two years ago.
Monday's win wasn't exactly in the same category.
It wasn't particularly memorable, other than it enabled the Eagles (6-7) to remain in contention in the downtrodden NFC East and the home playoff game that comes with being a division champion.
As exciting as it was at the end, it's important to remember that the Eagles' comeback was made necessary because of their own ineptitude.
Carson Wentz and company staged a thrilling rally in the rain, scoring 20 unanswered points in the second half and overtime. That conveniently covers up a horrid first half in which the offense produced a measly field goal and the Eagles' defense made 38-year-old Eli Manning look like 28-year-old Eli Manning.
Cornerback Ronald Darby got a good look at the back of Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton's jersey as he sped past him to the end zone.
Thanks goodness former practice squad players Boston Scott, Joshua Perkins and Greg Ward Jr. were there to save the day.
The Eagles' immediate future remains as cloudy and dreary as Monday's weather. Coach Doug Pederson announced Tuesday that wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is sidelined indefinitely — which in Pederson-speak means he's likely going to miss the rest of the regular season — with a foot injury and tackle Lane Johnson is "week to week" with an ankle injury.
The win lifted them into a first-place tie in the NFC East with Dallas (6-7) with three games left, including a rematch with the Cowboys on Dec. 22. But whoever wins the division is probably going to be one-and-done in the playoffs.
Try not to get depressed.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays online and Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
