The Philadelphia Eagles have fired defensive line coach Phillip Daniels, an NFL source said.
Daniels posted a message on Twitter that seemingly acknowledged his departure.
“Thank you to the Eagles organization for 4 great years,” Daniels said. “I’m proud of what we accomplished as a DL and even prouder of what we accomplished this season against all odds. Thank you to Mr. Lurie and entire Eagles Org.”
Daniels, 46, spent three seasons as a defensive quality-control coach and assistant defensive line coach for the Eagles before being promoted last offseason. He replaced Chris Wilson, who held the role for three seasons.
A defensive end from 1996-2010 with the Seahawks, Bears, and Redskins, Daniels had no previous coaching experience in the league before joining the Eagles. He took over a unit that in 2018 had recorded more sacks (36.5) than any other defensive line in the NFL. The group, which was besieged by injury, finished with 33 sacks in 2019. The Eagles also finished the season ranked third in stopping the run.
The Eagles now have four coaching positions to fill. Offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch were fired last week. And defensive backs coach Cory Undlin left to take the defensive coordinator’s job with the Lions.
