The Eagles fired offensive assistants Mike Groh and Carson Walch on Thursday, head coach Doug Pederson said in a statement.
"After much consideration and discussion, I have decided to make a change at the offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach positions," Pederson said. "It was not an easy decision for me to make, and I appreciate everything that Mike Groh and Carson Walch contributed to the organization and to my staff.
"As I said yesterday, they were a big part of our success down the stretch this past season. This is one of the most difficult parts of the job and something that weighs on me, but ultimately I have to make decisions that I believe are in the best interest of the football team moving forward."
Groh had been the Eagles' offensive coordinator the last two seasons and before that spent one year as the wide receivers coach. Walch, who had worked with Groh for the Bears, was brought in as an assistant wide receivers coach in 2018 and was promoted to the top spot last year, replacing Gunter Brewer.
The Eagles will be looking for their fifth receivers coach since Pederson became head coach in 2016.
Groh was promoted after Frank Reich left to take the Colts head coach job following the Super Bowl victory. The Eagles didn't interview any outside candidates for the post, just Groh and running backs coach Duce Staley. They will likely cast a significantly larger net as they search for replacements at both jobs.
Pederson, on Wednesday, had initially given Groh and Walch a vote of confidence.
"Both of those guys will be back," Pederson said.
But he seemed to walk back those comments later when he didn't give defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's the same assessment when asked about his future.
"I'm still evaluating the whole process," Pederson said. "They are still currently here and I'm going to continue to evaluate and assemble the best staff moving forward. But currently they're still here."
Pederson offered a mea culpa for his muddled message in his statement.
"I apologize for any confusion that I created during yesterday's press conference, including my comments on Coach Schwartz, who has done a great job as our defensive coordinator," Pederson said. "It was my intent not to comment on any of my staff during the ongoing evaluations because I wanted to be able to go through the process and communicate any decision with the individuals.
"I did a poor job of explaining that the first time I was asked."
While Pederson likely knew what his decisions would be, he had yet to meet with owner Jeffery Lurie for his year-end evaluation. Lurie may have influenced Pederson's decisions. The owner had pretty much come to the conclusion in December, an NFL source said, that Groh and Walch should not return in 2020.
The Eagles, after a disappointing first three months, did rally in the last month. Quarterback Carson Wentz and a stripped-down offense actually performed better without some starters. But Wentz suffered a concussion in the first round of the playoffs and the offense couldn't reach the end zone in a 17-9 loss to the Seahawks Sunday.
The offense that had scored a team-record 457 points in 2017, had survived Wentz's season-ending injury, and put up 41 points on the Patriots in Super Bowl LII with backup quarterback Nick Foles had regressed in 2018 and 2019.
After finishing eighth in Football Outsiders defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) rankings in 2017, the unit finished 16th and 14th the next two seasons, respectively. Wentz had also been less dynamic, particularly down the field, although injuries and personnel errors were factors, as well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.