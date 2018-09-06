While the Eagles hopefully get off to a hot start in their game-play after Thursday night, the weather will at least be off to one.
At the tail end of a four day long heat wave in Philadelphia, Thursday night's home opener will be a summer sizzle.
A cold front will slowly approach the city. However, it shouldn't pass until late in the evening. If you are tailgating before the game, bring extra water and the sunscreen. Temperatures will start in the low 90s for the afternoon, dropping only into the mid-80s at the afternoon wears on. Add in the high humidity and a heat index in the 90s is expected. The UV Index will be a moderate to high until 4 p.m.
In terms of rain, there is a risk for a very spotty shower/storms. However, there's a better chance of Jake Elliott missing the extra point.
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles will have to look up before they look ahead Thursday night.
Kickoff at 8:20 p.m. will see a partly cloudy. Temperatures start in the mid-80s as the humidity stays high. As the cold front approaches, the risk for a shower/storm increases after what likely will be the end of the first quarter (9 p.m.). However, even still, an under 50/50 shot of a storm is expected until the end of the final whistle. Do note, speaking from personal experience (I used to forecast for the Eagles) lightning within 8-10 miles of the stadium would cause a lightning delay.
Winds will be light, so don't expect much changes in the passing or kicking game. The drive home will see clouds slowly thicken, with isolated showers/storms continuing to roam around.
