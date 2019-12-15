LANDOVER, Maryland —
A boring first half was followed by a second half that featured exciting, terrific plays by both teams.
The Eagles rallied from a 14-10 deficit to take a 17-14 lead on Wentz's 15-yard TD pass to Sanders. Adrian Peterson's 10-yard TD gave the Redskins a 21-17 edge early in the fourth.
Sanders' 56-yard run
The Eagles got off to another slow start on Sunday.
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw two touchdown passes to help the Redskins take a 14-10 halftime lead at FedEx Field.
Haskins hit fellow rookie Terry McLaurin for a 75-yard TD, then connected with rookie Steven Sims Jr. for a 5-yarder. Both touchdowns came against Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox
Haskins was 12-for-17 in the first half for 178 yards and two TDs. He completed his first six passes.
The Eagles (6-7) took a 3-0 lead on place-kicker Jake Elliott's 25-yard field goal on their opening drive. Rookie running back Miles Sanders scored their touchdown on a 1-yard run.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was 12-for-22 for 125 yards.
