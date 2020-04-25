FILE — In this Oct. 15, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) celebrates after a catch for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers. The teams flipped sixth-round picks with Philadelphia getting No. 210 and San Francisco receiving No. 190 on Saturday, April 25, 2020.(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)
The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2020 draft will be defined by their surprise selection of quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round.
The debate over the selection of Hurts overwhelmed the rest of the draft.
But Philadelphia did pick other players besides the quarterback and first-round selection wide receiver Jalen Reagor of TCU.
The Eagles even made a notable trade, acquiring wide receiver Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.
Goodwin, 29, started all 16 games for the 49ers in 2016, catching 56 passes and averaging 17.2 yards per catch. But he was troubled by injuries the past two seasons and caught just 12 passes in nine games in 2019.
Goodwin is one of the fastest players in the NFL, and he competed in the long jump in the 2012 Olympics.
The Eagles also made several other trades Saturday. They began the draft with eight picks, six of them from rounds three through seven. They finished with 10 picks, eight of them in those rounds.
Before the draft, the Eagles’ biggest need was seen as wide receiver. Philadelphia finished the draft with four new receivers, including Goodwin.
A look at the players the Eagles drafted Saturday:
Davion Taylor
6-foot-2/225pounds
Linebacker, Colorado
The Eagles selected Taylor in the third round with the 103rd overall pick. Taylor did not play high school football because of his religious beliefs. His mother was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Taylor could not participate in sports from Friday night until Sunday morning. As a senior at Colorado, Taylor made 69 tackles, nine of them for losses, in 12 games.
In addition to defense, the Eagles see Taylor making contributions on special teams.
“This guy is one of the fastest, most explosive players in the draft,” general manager Howie Roseman said. “We think this guy has the traits in his body to develop into a starter who can make plays all over the field. That’s what we think his ceiling is, and we have to get him there.”
K’Von Wallace
5-11/206
Safety, Clemson
The Eagles selected Wallace in the fourth round with the 127th overall pick. He played for the Clemson 2016 and 2018 teams that won national championships. Wallace finished his career with 178 tackles and five interceptions. At Clemson, Wallace was a teammate of and became good friends with Brian Dawkins Jr., son of retired Eagles great Brian Dawkins.
“What makes me a great safety, “ Wallace said, “is the fact that you just get multiple positions out of me. I can play corner, nickel, safety, in the box. I can go blitz for you. I can do anything for my team. I’m just a guy that’s hungry and is going to go get it.”
Jack Driscoll
6-5/306
Offensive tacke, Auburn
The Eagles selected Driscoll, a two-year starter at Auburn, in the fourth round with the 145th overall pick. He can play any position on the line, including center.
“I’m just prepared for any position they need to me to play,” Driscoll said. “I want to help the team win ballgames. Whatever position they want me to play, I’ll be more than happy to learn. Center is something I’ve really worked on during this process. I understand being able to snap the ball makes you more valuable.”
John Hightower
6-1/189
Wide receiver, Boise State
Hightower runs the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds. He averaged 18.5 yards per catch, caught eight touchdown passes and returned a kickoff for a score in 14 games last season. The Eagles selected him in the fifth round with the 168th overall pick.
“I had a long journey to get here,” Hightower said. “We’re excited and just ready to get to Philly. I just need to get my foot in the door and prove what I can do.”
Shaun Bradley
6-1/235
Linebacker, Temple
A Rancocas Valley High School graduate, Bradley led the Owls with 87 tackles, eight of them for losses, last season. The Eagles picked Bradley in the sixth round with the 196th overall pick.
“It was unbelievable,” Bradley said. “I was in complete shock. I couldn’t even cry at first.”
Quez Watkins
6-0/185
Wide receiver, Southern Mississippi
Watkins is one of the fastest receivers in Conference USA, having run the 40 in 4.35 seconds. He averaged 18.6 yards per catch last fall. The Eagles selected him in the sixth round with the 200th overall pick.
Prince Tega Wanogho
6-5/308
Offensive tackle, Auburn
The Eagles selected Wanogho in the sixth round with the 210th overall pick. He grew up in Nigeria and came to the United States to play basketball.
Casey Toohill
6-4/250
Linebacker, Stanford
Toohill, an outside linebacker, has potential as a pass rusher. He was the Eagles’ final selection, taken in the seventh round with the 233rd overall pick.
