The Eagles parted ways with yet another of their draft picks Tuesday.
Wide receiver Mack Hollins, a fourth-round pick in 2017, was waived, thus ending a disappointing tenure with the team.
This season, the 6-foot-4, 221-pounder had 10 receptions for 125 yards, but had been shutout in the last eight games. Once a starter, he had just seven snaps in last Sunday's 37-31 loss at Miami after being in for three plays in a 17-9 loss to Seattle.
Hollins played well as a rookie in 2017, catching 16 passes for 226 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown reception vs. Washington on Sept. 26 of that year that he celebrated by doing the "Backpack" dance in the end zone.
After missing 2018 with a sports hernia, he appeared ready to push for a major role in the offense, but never took advantage of the injuries to DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery.
The Eagles eventually turned to rooke J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and former practice squad member Greg Ward Jr. to join Agholor and Jeffery.
Sunday was a bad day for the Eagles' 2017 draft class. Not only did Hollins play sparingly, cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas didn't play at all on defense.
The Eagles filled Hollins' spot on the active roster by promoting guard Sue Opeta from the practice squad. They also signed former Rutgers University defensive lineman Kevin Wilkins to the practice squad.
Of the eight players drafted by the Eagles in 2017, only defensive end Derek Barnett (first round) and linebacker Nate Gerry (fifth) have emerged as key players.
Running back Donnel Pumphrey (fourth round) and wide receiver Shelton Gibson (fifth) were cut, as was defensive tackle Elijah Qualls.
