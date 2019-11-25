Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Eagles guard Brandon Brooks shoves Bears linebacker Roquan Smith during their Nov. 3 game. Brooks took himself out of Sunday’s game against Seattle after one series because of the anxiety-related illness he has had throughout his NFL career. ‘Listen, this is real life for him,’ coach Doug Pederson said. ‘This is serious, and it’s something that he battled with every single day and does a great job managing that.’
This is a 2019 photo of Brandon Brooks of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass as Brandon Brooks #79 blocks during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys in the game at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images/TNS)
Eagles guard Brandon Brooks shoves Bears linebacker Roquan Smith during their Nov. 3 game. Brooks took himself out of Sunday’s game against Seattle after one series because of the anxiety-related illness he has had throughout his NFL career. ‘Listen, this is real life for him,’ coach Doug Pederson said. ‘This is serious, and it’s something that he battled with every single day and does a great job managing that.’
YONG KIM / the philadelphia inquirer
This is a 2019 photo of Brandon Brooks of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
FRE
Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass as Brandon Brooks #79 blocks during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys in the game at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images/TNS)
Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks missed most of Sunday’s game against Seattle due to anxiety-related issues he’s been dealing with his entire NFL career.
The Pro Bowler left in the first quarter of the Eagles’ 17-9 loss at Lincoln Financial Field and did not return. On Monday, he revealed via Twitter he was unable to stop the nausea and vomiting he deals with before every game.
“It didn’t go away like it normally does, but I figured it would calm down once I got to the stadium,” Brooks wrote. “It did, but I felt exhausted. The nausea came back, and I tried to battle through it and went out for the first (offensive) drive. The nausea and vomiting came back until I left the field, and I tried everything I could to get back for my teammates, but I just wasn’t able to do it.”
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Brooks, widely considered the best guard in the NFL, first revealed his condition in 2016, when he was forced to miss two Eagles games. The 6-foot-5, 335-pounder had missed four games in the previous three seasons while with Houston with what was originally thought to be an ulcer.
Once doctors were able to diagnose it, Brooks has been dealing with it through medication and meetings with a sports psychologist, whom he still talks to on a weekly basis. Prior to Sunday, he had played in 52 straight regular-season and playoff games, including Super Bowl LII in 2017.
“Make no mistake I’m NOT ashamed or embarrassed by this nor what I go through daily,” Brooks wrote. “I’ve had this under control for a couple of years and had a setback (Sunday).”
He suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon in last season’s playoff game at New Orleans but underwent a grueling rehab process and was back for this season’s opener Sept. 8 against Washington just nine months later.
Earlier this month, the Eagles made him at the time the highest-paid guard in the NFL with a four-year contract extension worth $52 million. His teammates voted him as the winner of this year’s Ed Block Courage Award.
“Listen, this is real life for him,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said in Monday’s livestreamed news conference. “This is serious, and it’s something that he battled with every single day and does a great job managing that.”
Brooks’ departure may have played a role in the Eagles’ lousy offensive performance against the Seahawks.
With right tackle Lane Johnson out with a concussion, rookie Andre Dillard was lined up next to Brooks. It was the first time he ever played right tackle and struggled so much he was benched at halftime. Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who replaced Brooks at right guard, moved over to tackle, and Matt Pryor played guard.
The lack of continuity up front likely contributed to Carson Wentz’s troubles.
Wentz threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles during the worst performance of his Eagles’ career.
“The only thing I’m upset about is when my team needed me, I wasn’t able to be out there with and for them,” Brooks wrote. “I appreciate the support of my coaches, teammates and fans. It doesn’t go unnoticed.”
Matthews gone
Wide receiver Jordan Matthews’ third stint with the team didn’t last long. The Eagles waived him Monday, just two weeks after re-signing him. Matthews played in the last two games and had four receptions for 33 yards.
It’s an indication that wide receivers Nelson Agholor (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (ankle) are close to returning after missing Sunday’s game. Plus, Greg Ward Jr. played very well in his NFL debut, catching six passes for 40 yards.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Steelers Bengals Football
Packers 49ers Football
Steelers Bengals Football
Lions Redskins Football
Lions Redskins Football
Raiders Jets Football
Buccaneers Falcons Football
Lions Redskins Football
Jaguars Titans Football
Lions Redskins Football
Lions Redskins Football
Packers 49ers Football
Packers 49ers Football
Colts Texans Football
Colts Texans Football
Steelers Bengals Football
Colts Texans Football
Colts Texans Football
Raiders Jets Football
Steelers Bengals Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Lions Redskins Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Colts Texans Football
Lions Redskins Football
Colts Texans Football
Jaguars Titans Football
Cowboys Patriots Football
Buccaneers Falcons Football
Ravens Rams Football
Raiders Jets Football
Ravens Rams Football
Colts Texans Football
Buccaneers Falcons Football
Lions Redskins Football
Packers 49ers Football
Lions Redskins Football
Lions Redskins Football
Buccaneers Falcons Football
Colts Texans Football
Lions Redskins Football
Ravens Rams Football
Lions Redskins Football
Lions Redskins Football
Cowboys Patriots Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Lions Redskins Football
Packers 49ers Football
Jaguars Titans Football
Packers 49ers Football
Buccaneers Falcons Football
Raiders Jets Football
Lions Redskins Football
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.