Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, center, runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor, left, and Chicago Bears' Kyle Fuller battle for a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, right, scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, center, runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
John Munson
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky (10) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Derek Barnett (96) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor, left, and Chicago Bears' Kyle Fuller battle for a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
PHLADELPHIA — The Eagles regained their confidence and composure just in time to earn a season-saving victory Sunday.
They built an early lead, withstood a second-half comeback by Chicago, then salted the game away with a lengthy drive in the fourth quarter for a 22-14 win at Lincoln Financial Field.
"It's not easy to win in this league," coach Doug Pederson said. "I think that some people think it is, but it's not. This was a big win for us, and now we have to continue to build on this and grow, then see what happens (at the end of the regular season)."
The victory, the Eagles' second straight after back-to-back embarrassing losses at Minnesota and Dallas, put them at 5-4 entering their open week.
That puts them in contention to make the playoffs for the third straight season.
"We all feel good about where we are right now," quarterback Carson Wentz said. "We were able to weather the storm from those two tough losses, and now getting this win gives us a lot of confidence going into the bye week."
The Eagles struggled offensively for long stretches but were able to execute when it counted.
Wentz and company converted four third-down situations during a 16-play, 74-yard drive that lasted more than eight minutes. It ended with Jake Elliott booting a 38-yard field goal, his third FG of the game, to give the Eagles their eight-point lead with 28 second remaining.
Wentz was 4 for 4 on those third-down plays, the biggest being a swing pass that rookie running back Miles Sanders converted into a 15-yard gain that moved the chains.
"I felt like (the Bears defense) was kind of guessing through the game," Sanders said. "They probably thought we were going to run the ball on that play. We were able to take advantage of that and execute it."
The Eagles relied on a balanced offense for the second straight game.
Wentz completed 26 of 39 passes for 239 yards and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz. Running backs Jordan Howard, Sanders and Darren Sproles combined 131 yards 31 carries. Howard led the way, rushing for 82 yards and a TD against his former team.
"We're confident in our offense as a whole," Howard said. "Whatever it takes to get a win, by any means, we're going to do that. If we have run a lot, if we have to pass a lot, or if we have a mixture, that's what we're going to do."
Defensively, the Eagles played well for most of the game but suffered a late lapse that enabled the Bears to climb back in it.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed just 10 of 21 passes for 125 yards but found wide receiver Taylor Gabriel for a 53-yard gain in the third quarter to set up the first of running back David Montgomery's two 1-yard touchdowns.
Now the challenge is to keep it rolling after the bye week. That will be no easy task with games against New England and Seattle up next on the schedule.
"This was a great way to finis out the first nine games of our season," Pederson said. "Now that we have some time off, I want everybody to really soul search, dig deep and come back in a frame of mind that's ready to continue what we've sort of started here in the last couple of weeks."
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
