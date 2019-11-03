PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles regained their composure just in time to earn a victory Sunday.
They built an early lead, then withstood Chicago's second-half comeback to gain a 22-14 victory over the Bears at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles (5-4) led 19-0 at early in the third quarter behind a pair of 28-yard field goals by Jake Elliott, Carson Went's 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz and running back Jordan Howard's 13-yard TD.
The Bears (3-5) cut the lead to five points on a pair of 1-yard TDs by running back David Montgomery.
The Eagles converted four third-down plays on their final possession to clinch their second straight win.
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson returned to action after missing six games but left the game after the first series after aggravating his abdominal injury and did not return.
The Eagles have an open week next week before taking on New England at the Linc on Nov. 17.
This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.
