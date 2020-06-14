FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2018, file photo, former NFL safety Brian Dawkins delivers his induction speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Dawkins was the heart and soul on defense during the teamâ€™s impressive run of success in the 2000s.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins looks on before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, in Philadelphia. The Eagles are retiring his number at halftime. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins reacts as he is introduced onto the field before an NFL football game between the Eagles and the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, in Philadelphia. The Eagles retired his No. 20 jersey during a pre-game ceremony. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
FILE - This Sept. 12, 2011 file photo shows Denver Broncos defensive back Brian Dawkins (20) flying towards Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) during an NFL football game in Denver. Dawkins is retiring from the NFL after 16 seasons. Dawkins posted the news on his Twitter account Monday, April 23, 2012, thanking the teams he played for, his coaches and teammates and fans. Dawkins spent his first 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and his last three with the Denver Broncos. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
Former NFL safety Brian Dawkins, right, poses with a bust of himself and with his presenter, former teammate Troy Vincent, during inductions at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
** FILE ** Philadelphia Eagles saftey Brian Dawkins reacts after making an interception in the third quarter against the Houston Texans in this Jan. 29, 2002 file photo in Philadelphia. No team in the NFC scored more offensive touchdowns than the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles allowed the fewest points in the conference. When the Vikings meet the Eagles in an NFC divisional playoff game on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2005 it'll be a classic matchup between an elite offense and a superior defense.(AP Photo/Chris Gardner)
Eagles 20 Brian Dawkins celebrates his interception during the first quarter. Sun. Oct. 8 2006 Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2018, file photo, former NFL safety Brian Dawkins delivers his induction speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Dawkins was the heart and soul on defense during the teamâ€™s impressive run of success in the 2000s.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
Ron Schwane
Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins looks on before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, in Philadelphia. The Eagles are retiring his number at halftime. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins reacts as he is introduced onto the field before an NFL football game between the Eagles and the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, in Philadelphia. The Eagles retired his No. 20 jersey during a pre-game ceremony. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
FILE - This Sept. 12, 2011 file photo shows Denver Broncos defensive back Brian Dawkins (20) flying towards Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) during an NFL football game in Denver. Dawkins is retiring from the NFL after 16 seasons. Dawkins posted the news on his Twitter account Monday, April 23, 2012, thanking the teams he played for, his coaches and teammates and fans. Dawkins spent his first 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and his last three with the Denver Broncos. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
Jack Dempsey
Former NFL safety Brian Dawkins poses with a bust of himself during inductions at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Former NFL safety Brian Dawkins, right, poses with a bust of himself and with his presenter, former teammate Troy Vincent, during inductions at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
** FILE ** Philadelphia Eagles saftey Brian Dawkins reacts after making an interception in the third quarter against the Houston Texans in this Jan. 29, 2002 file photo in Philadelphia. No team in the NFC scored more offensive touchdowns than the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles allowed the fewest points in the conference. When the Vikings meet the Eagles in an NFC divisional playoff game on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2005 it'll be a classic matchup between an elite offense and a superior defense.(AP Photo/Chris Gardner)
CHRIS GARDNER
Brian Dawkins looks on as he recently joined the Philadelphia Eagles scouting department during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles 20 Brian Dawkins celebrates his interception during the first quarter. Sun. Oct. 8 2006 Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
When you hear the name Brian Dawkins, more than likely you think of football. Images of a hard-hitting, relentless, passionate safety that plays with a never-ending motor come to mind.
Those adjectives still apply, but the former Philadelphia Eagles safety has taken on a new profession. At 46, he's tapping into his mental side more than ever. He's tackling cerebral wellness issues by spreading awareness through his foundation and using his platform.
"When Saturday came, I was ready," he said May 27. "There's no more thinking, worry, doubt (or) concern. I know the game plan, I'm prayed up for the week, I've taken every day and I've gotten better mentally, spiritually, and physically. Sunday was party. It was literally party time. I still do that type of routine to this day."
Dawkins has four pillars that he applies to controlling his life: His actions, reactions, efforts and attitude.
Effort is the one that stands out, just as it did when he was racing 30 yards across the football field from his safety position to tackle running backs near the line of scrimmage.
Through its consultancy arm, thinkBeyond, Beyond Sport is helping Dawkins develop a strategy with his organization, the Impact Foundation. This is a popular practice with current and former athletes, but the hands-on approach Dawkins displays isn't.
"He's on every email, he responds very quickly," Alexandra Chalat, managing director at Beyond Sport said. "That's really not typical with a lot of athletes. He's very focused on getting this done."
"He's just there every step of the way," Chalat added. "To me, that totally reflects what type of player he was on the field. You put him in to get stuff done."
If you find Dawkins' new profession surprising, then you're not alone. He never saw himself doing this either, until he spoke out about his battle with depression.
A secret no more
For a while, only Dawkins' wife, Connie, knew he battled with suicidal thoughts that led to heavy drinking. At one point, Dawkins ran full speed into a door after being angry. Connie eventually reached out to former Eagles defensive coordinator Emmitt Thomas, and they convinced Dawkins to get help.
Today, Dawkins prays, meditate and writes in his journal every morning for at least 20 minutes. It's his personal way of providing peacefulness in his life, but he added that "success leaves trails." It's one reason why he shares the information with others that could be going through something similar.
"You should have at least one person in your life that you can talk to -- can talk real with," Dawkins said. "Once you feel comfortable, then that's something you can reach back and share with others."
"I've been told by my big brothers the things I go through aren't just for me," Dawkins added.
Dawkins was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. It was at that induction ceremony that the same voice that hyped Eagles players and fans up before games had grown even bigger, and more important.
"I want to use that (platform) to uplift others," Dawkins said. "When I can do something to help someone have a better outcome in their lives, it will help and effect generations to come."
He still remembers his favorite moments on the football field. Winning the 2004 NFC Championship against the Falcons stands out above the rest. Dawkins recalls seeing Andy Reid's tears of joy and defensive coordinator Jim Johnson saying, "Dawk, we did it."
But believe it or not, he doesn't miss football as you'd expect. He's not even sweating missing games now as a fan during the pandemic, and that's all because of his focus on his current profession.
"Sports will always be a part of me, but since I've been on this endeavor, this level of outreach, I've honestly not been into sports the way that I used to, and that sounds crazy," Dawkins said. "There would never have been a time that I would've thought you can ask that question and I would not say, 'Oh, yeah.'"
The Brian Dawkins Impact Foundation was created in 2019, and he's already thinking big. Dawkins initially put together programs in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, but he has plans to expand. This includes going to Philadelphia and his college, Clemson.
The programs will include learning centers, sports spaces and schools over the coming years, Dawkins' website says.
"Brian really hopes that this program isn't just something that is in Jacksonville and Philly, but ultimately becomes national and international," Chalat said.
Dawkins' favorite Philly athlete is Reggie White. Like the man nicknamed "the minister of defense," Dawkins is preaching a message to help others. It's his new Hall of Fame journey.
"My heart is honestly into this," Dawkins said. "I want to learn as much as I can about helping people help themselves ... recognizing things that they don't yet see that's already there."
'This is just the beginning': Hundreds gather for Hamilton Township protest
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.