PHILADELPHIA — Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills got to put on his shoulder pads and helmet for the first time in a year Wednesday.
Mills, who suffered a foot injury midway through last season, practiced for the first time, spending the first seven games of this season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.
“It was fun to be out there again,” Mills said after practice. “I even got my hands on a (pass) and would have had a pick-six, but I dropped it. But it still felt great to be out there again doing football things. I missed it.”
Barring any setbacks this week, Mills is scheduled to play in Sunday’s pivotal game against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
It will mark the first time Mills has traveled with the team this season. He watched the Eagles’ previous three road games this season, including last Sunday’s 38-20 loss at Minnesota, from his couch.
“I spent a lot of time screaming and shouting at the TV,” Mills said.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz are hoping Mills and Ronald Darby, who is close to returning from a hamstring injury, will provide some veteran stability to a defensive backfield that has struggled.
Their progress was one of the reasons the Eagles decided not to trade for Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday in exchange for two first-round picks and a third-rounder.
Ramsey, 24, is considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but Eagles general manager Howie Roseman evidently thought the asking price was too steep.
“There is no disappointment (about not getting Ramsey),” Pederson said. “I have a lot of respect for him, and he’ll be a great addition for the Rams. But listen, I’m excited about the guys we have coming back and getting into the mix. We’re starting to get healthy, so that’s the encouraging part from our side.”
In addition to Mills and Darby, the Eagles should be getting second-year defensive back Avonte Maddox back at some point. Maddox has been out since suffering a concussion and neck injury after getting hit by teammate Andrew Sendejo at Green Bay three weeks ago.
Mills and Darby, both 25, were the starting corners in 2017, the season the Eagles won the Super Bowl, but have been hampered by injuries the last two seasons.
Mills, 6-foot and 191 pounds, started the first eight games last season before getting hurt.
The injury lingered into the offseason, forcing him to miss training camp and the preseason this year. The Eagles placed him on the PUP list, rendering him ineligible to return until this week.
The team now has a three-week window for Mills to come back, or he will miss the rest of the season.
But on Wednesday, Mills sounded like he’s ready to play now.
“I feel great,” he said. “I’m ready to go.”
Pederson on Brown
Pederson had no explanation for the decision to release linebacker Zach Brown, but did say it was not related to Brown’s comments about Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins last week. Cousins threw for 333 yards and four TDs.
Injury updates
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdominal strain) did not practice Wednesday and is unlikely to play Sunday night. Tackle Jason Peters (knee) is considered “week to week” and thus will not play against the Cowboys. Rookie Andre Dillard, the team’s first-round draft pick, will get his first career start.
Linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (illness), defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot), Maddox and running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps) also did not practice. Darby was limited.
