PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles are already at a critical point of their season.
The preseason hype has melted, replaced by icy skepticism. At 1-2, they enter Thursday’s game at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field two games behind Dallas (3-0) in the NFC East. Only Arizona (0-2-1) and Washington (0-3) have worse records in the NFC.
That’s not what Eagles fans and players were expecting at the start of the regular season.
“Being 1-2 is not what we thought we’d be or what we want to be,” Eagles tight end Zach Ertz said Tuesday. “But it’s a long season. We have 13 games left. We’re excited about the opportunity to play Green Bay and try to get a win.”
The Eagles will need to fix several problems to knock off the Packers (3-0) and avoid their first 1-3 start since 2015 under then-coach Chip Kelly.
Offensively, ball security has been the primary focus this week. The Eagles dropped seven passes and fumbled three times, losing two, in Sunday’s 27-24 loss to Detroit.
Rookie running back Miles Sanders fumbled twice in the same series against the Lions. The second-round draft pick was briefly benched in the second and third quarters before returning to the game.
“He’s not the first guy in the history of the NFL to fumble and probably won’t be the last,” Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh said Tuesday. “So we’ve got a lot of confidence in Miles. He’s made a lot of good plays for us in the first three weeks, and he knows that he’s got to take care of the ball. We all know that. So we’re not going to bury the guy on the bench.”
The offense should get a boost with the return of wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.
Coach Doug Pederson indicated during Wednesday’s livestreamed news conference that he expects Jeffery to play Thursday night after missing the Lions game with a calf strain.
“He took part in everything this week,” Pederson said. “He feels good, so I expect him to go. It gives our offense a lift from the standpoint of a veteran player, a guy that Carson (Wentz) knows, understands. He’s a good player.”
Without him and wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who will miss Thursday’s game with an abdominal strain, Wentz was playing with Ertz, wide receiver Nelson Agholor and backup receivers Mack Hollins and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
Hollins is expected to start on the outside with Jeffery, and Agholor will move into the slot.
Agholor scored two touchdowns but also lost a fumble and dropped a pass, prompting Philadelphia resident Hakim Laws to mention his gaffes in a famous video.
Laws, a former firefighter and U.S. Army veteran, helped rescue occupants out of a building in Philadelphia that was on fire early Monday morning by catching a baby and a woman. He responded by saying he caught them “unlike Agholor and his mishaps,” he told CBS 3 in Philadelphia.
“You can believe in me,” Laws told NBC SportsPhiladelphia.com Tuesday. “I’m not gonna drop her. So she came down. Boom. My first thought actually in the back of my head was like, ‘Yeah, no fumble.’ So I caught two. And then ran them in for a touchdown.”
Agholor praised Laws for his heroic deeds and invited him to be his guest at an Eagles game this season.
Defensively, the secondary and pass rush need to play much better than they showed in the first three games.
The Eagles have two sacks this season, one apiece by injured defensive tackle Tim Jernigan and safety Andrew Sendejo. The secondary will be missing cornerback Ronald Darby on Thursday due to a strained hamstring.
“This game is going to be a test of our entire team,” Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said Tuesday. “It’s true that you are what your record is. But we think we’re better than that and this is our opportunity to prove it.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.