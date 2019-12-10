Giants Eagles Football

Eagles running back Boston Scott tries to slip past the Giants’ Deandre Baker. Scott rushed for a team-high 59 yards with one TD and caught six passes for 69 yards.

 Matt Rourke / associated press

Why this is their biggest game of the year

Eagles (6-7) at Washington (3-10), Sunday, 1 p.m., FedEx Field

Despite their record, the Eagles are still in contention to win the NFC East. They enter Sunday’s game against the Redskins tied with Dallas for first place in the division with three regular-season games remaining, though the Cowboys beat the Eagles 37-10 earlier this season.

Evaluating the Eagles

Observations from their victory over the New York Giants:

Defensive end Vinny Curry: It’s easy to tackle a statue.

Cornerback Ronald Darby: Got a good look at the back of Darius Slayton’s jersey.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards: Rookie has promising future.

Running back Boston Scott: Provided a much-needed boost.

Tight end Joshua Perkins: Moved to wide receiver and delivered clutch plays.

Quarterback Carson Wentz: Fifth career comeback win.

Evaluating the wide receivers

Alshon Jeffery is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a “significant” foot injury, according to coach Doug Pederson’s livestreamed news conference Tuesday. With Nelson Agholor sidelined with a knee injury, rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward Jr. were the only available wide receivers for most of the game. Arcega-Whiteside made a diving 22-yard catch that led to the Eagles’ game-tying touchdown at the end of regulation.

Ward, a former member of the practice squad, had four receptions for 34 yards.

Three-and-out with Doug Pederson

From Tuesday

Q: What is the news on tackle Lane Johnson and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery?

A: Lane Johnson is week-to-week. Alshon is a little more significant.

Q: What’s the plan at wide receiver?

A: We have a couple of guys on the practice squad if we need to make a (roster) move. Or we could look outside the building if we need to.

Q: Where does this game rank for Carson Wentz?

A: I think this would have to be his number one game, quite honestly, just from the standpoint of putting the team on his back, leading this team down the field to tie the game and win it.

Contact: 609-272-7201 DWeinberg@pressofac.com Twitter @PressACWeinberg

