Why this is their biggest game of the year Eagles (6-7) at Washington (3-10), Sunday, 1 p.m., FedEx Field
Despite their record, the Eagles are still in contention to win the NFC East. They enter Sunday’s game against the Redskins tied with Dallas for first place in the division with three regular-season games remaining, though the Cowboys beat the Eagles 37-10 earlier this season.
Sign up for
MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE Observations from their victory over the New York Giants: Defensive end Vinny Curry: It’s easy to tackle a statue. Cornerback Ronald Darby: Got a good look at the back of Darius Slayton’s jersey. Linebacker T.J. Edwards: Rookie has promising future. Running back Boston Scott: Provided a much-needed boost. Tight end Joshua Perkins: Moved to wide receiver and delivered clutch plays. Quarterback Carson Wentz: Fifth career comeback win.
Evaluating the wide receivers
Alshon Jeffery is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a “significant” foot injury, according to coach Doug Pederson’s livestreamed news conference Tuesday. With Nelson Agholor sidelined with a knee injury, rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward Jr. were the only available wide receivers for most of the game. Arcega-Whiteside made a diving 22-yard catch that led to the Eagles’ game-tying touchdown at the end of regulation.
Ward, a former member of the practice squad, had four receptions for 34 yards.
Three-and-out with Doug Pederson Q: What is the news on tackle Lane Johnson and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery?
A: Lane Johnson is week-to-week. Alshon is a little more significant.
Q: What’s the plan at wide receiver?
A: We have a couple of guys on the practice squad if we need to make a (roster) move. Or we could look outside the building if we need to.
Q: Where does this game rank for Carson Wentz?
A: I think this would have to be his number one game, quite honestly, just from the standpoint of putting the team on his back, leading this team down the field to tie the game and win it.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Aldrick Rosas (2) and Riley Dixon (9) celebrate after a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Eli Manning, right, hands off to Saquon Barkley during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Darius Slayton scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
A Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleader performs during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Darius Slayton reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Mills walks off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Darius Slayton, left, runs past Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson lays on the field after an injury the during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Darius Slayton (86) stiff-arms Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby (21) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Eli Manning looks on from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery is driven off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Eli Manning speaks during news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Fans put on rain ponchos before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Workers move a tarp during a storm before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Eli Manning speaks during news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
An NFL Network stage is seen before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Pat Shurmur speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Jon Halapio lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Pat Shurmur speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Golden Tate waits to run onto the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Golden Tate warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Eli Manning runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants players warm up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders (26) is tackled by New York Giants' Janoris Jenkins (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Christina Weiss Lurie watches warm-ups before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Eli Manning warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Fans stand for the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Peters warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Gerry (47) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
APTOPIX Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jay Ajayi (28) is tackled by New York Giants' Dalvin Tomlinson (94), Janoris Jenkins (20), Corey Ballentine (25) and Michael Thomas (31) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Howie Roseman smiles before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Workers roll up a tarp during a storm before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Eli Manning warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Eli Manning speaks during news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Eli Manning runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Darius Slayton (86) breaks free from Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby (21) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Aldrick Rosas kicks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson smiles before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Eli Manning runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie smiles before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Workers move a tarp during a storm before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
A rain-soaked football is seen before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Darius Slayton (86) runs to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Eli Manning speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Leonard Williams plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Eli Manning passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz celebrates as he runs off the field after overtime of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Pat Shurmur speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Eagles running back Boston Scott tries to slip past the Giants’ Deandre Baker. Scott rushed for a team-high 59 yards with one TD and caught six passes for 69 yards.
Matt Rourke / associated press
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz walks to a news conference after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz (86) celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, is tackled by New York Giants' Oshane Ximines during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz walks the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Eli Manning, left, meets with Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz after an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Kevin Zeitler is helped off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Deandre Baker, left, breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Eli Manning, left, and Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz meet after overtime of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz walks the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz reacts after scoring the game-winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, left, is tackled by New York Giants' Oshane Ximines during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Deandre Baker, left, breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott (4) walks off the field after missing a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, is tackled by New York Giants' Oshane Ximines during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants' Deandre Baker, left, breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.