PHILADELPHIA — The excitement level at Sunday's Eagles open workout at Lincoln Financial Field was tempered by another injury.
Defensive end Joe Ostman, who was a candidate to earn a spot on the 53-man, regular-season roster, was carted off the field with a left knee injury. The extent of the injury was not released Sunday, but judging by the way he was consoled by his teammates, it's believed to be serious.
It was the second significant injury suffered by the Eagles in as many days.
On Saturday, starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill went out with a left knee injury.
According to the NFL Network, Grugier-Hill has a Grade 3 sprain of the medial collateral ligament. He likely will miss the start of the regular season but is expected to return fairly early.
The Eagles added some depth at linebacker Sunday by re-signing Asantay Brown and waiving cornerback Alex Brown (no relation). Asantay Brown spent most of last season on the Eagles’ practice squad before being released in May.
“We’re going to miss Kamu because he was having a good camp,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. “He was really showing his mastery of our (defensive) system. But the good news is we’ll get him back eventually.”
According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, the injury happened when Grugier-Hill was tackling running back Jordan Howard during a live-hitting session at the NovaCare Complex Saturday.
Grugier-Hill started 10 games last season and was working with the first-team defense throughout training camp. The 25-year-old is also considered one of the Eagles’ top special- teams players.
The Eagles are now missing their top two linebackers. Nigel Bradham has been out after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a torn ligament in his big toe he said he suffered in last season’s playoff loss to New Orleans.
Nathan Gerry has been getting reps with the first-team defense during training camp, and the Eagles have high hopes for free-agent acquisitions Zach Brown and L.J. Forte.
“We won some important games last year with Nate Gerry at linebacker for us,” Schwartz said.
“We also signed some veterans and added some rookies. Like with every other position, those guys have to step up and show that they can be trusted.”
The Eagles’ secondary is also battling through injuries. Backup cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc is sidelined indefinitely with a Lisfranc foot sprain he suffered the first day of training camp. Cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Cornerback Ronald Darby (knee) and safety Rodney McLeod (knee) were both hurt last season and working their way back.
