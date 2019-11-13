DeSean Jackson may not be the only Eagles wide receiver to miss Sunday's game against New England.
Alshon Jeffrey did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury and coach Doug Pederson considers him "day to day."
Jeffrey got hurt during the Eagles' 22-14 victory over Chicago on Nov. 3 and was still dealing with it when the team returned to action from its open week.
"(The week off) helped him," Pederson said Wednesday. "He's still sore. Obviously, a lot of guys are still short, but it helped him. We'll see (if he can play). He's kind of day-to-day right now."
Jeffrey has 34 receptions for 353 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Jackson was placed on injured reserve last week after undergoing abdominal surgery. He will be out for the rest of the regular season, but could return if the Eagles make the playoffs.
Without Jeffrey, Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and newly acquired Jordan Matthews would be the top three receivers against the Patriots.
In other injury news, left tackle Jason Peters practiced Wednesday after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery during the off week. Peters has missed the last three games but may play against the Patriots. Rookie Andre Dillard has played in his place and has shown impressive progress.
Linebacker Nigel Bradham may also return to the lineup after missing three games with an ankle injury.
