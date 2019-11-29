Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Philadelphia Eagles rewarded place-kicker Jake Elliott for his impressive accuracy and consistency.
Elliott signed a five-year contract extension Wednesday through the 2024 season. Official terms were not released, but the deal is believed to be worth $21 million with $10.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.com.
He had been scheduled to become a restricted free agent in the upcoming offseason.
“It’s awesome, man,” Elliott told the team’s website Wedneday. “This is the place where I’ve grown the last couple of years, and luckily I’m a part of it, and I look forward to being a part of it for a really long time. It’s a great feeling.”
Elliott, 24, has been the league’s most consistent place-kicker this season. He’s 14 for 14 on field goal attempts, making him the only one among kickers who have attempted at least five field goals who has not missed. He’s also 21 for 23 on extra points.
He’s made 18 consecutive field goals dating to last season, which is the longest current streak in the league. It’s also tied with Caleb Sturgis in 2016 for the second-longest streak in franchise history. Alex Henery set the record with 22 in a row in 2012.
“At that position in this league, where points are at a premium, it’s a great feeling to know that when you cross the (opponent’s) 35-yard line, you are in Jake’s range, and he’s going to be accurate and put points on the board,” coach Doug Pederson told the team’s website. “He never really wavers. It doesn’t matter what the situation might be. It doesn’t matter what the weather is like. He’s a pro. We ask him to make kicks, and he comes through. We’re blessed and fortunate to have Jake.”
They’ve had him since the second week of the 2017 season, when Sturgis suffered a hip injury in a victory over Washington. Elliott was the Bengals’ fifth-round draft pick that year but was released at the end of the preseason.
He wasted little time in becoming an Eagles legend. In his first game, he booted a franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time expired to clinch a 27-24 victory over the New York Giants.
Needless to say, Sturgis never got his job back.
“I love it here,” Elliott told the 97.3 ESPN on Friday. “I feel lucky to be around the guys that I’m around, from teammates to coaches to front office and family supporting me. It means a lot.”
Elliott became the third Eagles player to sign a contract extension this month, joining long-snapper Rick Lovato and guard Brandon Brooks. The terms of Lovato’s four-year deal were not released. Brooks signed a four-year extension worth $56.2 million.
Like Elliott, Lovato also joined the team because of an injury.
He was working at the family’s sandwich shop, Joyce’s Subs and Pizza in Lincroft, late in the 2016 season when long-snapper Jon Dorenbos suffered a broken wrist. The Eagles signed Lovato for the rest of that season, and the Middletown South High School graduate beat out Dorenbos to win the full-time job during training camp in 2017.
Dorenbos was traded to New Orleans during the preseason. Saints doctors discovered an aortic aneurysm during an exam that ended his career. He’s now an extremely successful magician and motivational speaker who just released a book entitled “Life is Magic.”
Brooks is regarded as the best guard in the NFL, but recently suffered a relapse of the anxiety-related issues that caused him to miss two games in 2016. He left Sunday’s game against Seattle in the first quarter and did not return but said this week he’s ready to play against Miami.
“First of all, I’m excited for these guys,” Pederson said during Friday’s livestreamed news conference. “To be able to take our own guys and extend them and have that consistency for the next four or five years, it helps your team.”
Dallas’ defeat
Dallas’ 26-15 loss to Buffalo Thursday left the Cowboys a half-game ahead of the Eagles in the NFC East. The Eagles (5-6) can move into a tie for first place with a victory over Miami, though the Cowboys own the tiebreaker after beating the Eagles 37-10 on Oct. 20. The rematch will be at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22.
“We’re just trying to go 1-0 this week,” Pederson said Friday. “We’re focused on Miami and trying to win this football game. We can’t control anything outside of that, so we don’t really focus too much on anything else.”
