The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first significant injury of training camp Saturday when starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill went out with a left knee injury.
According to the NFL Network, Grugier-Hill has a Grade 3 sprain of the medical collateral ligament. He likely will miss the start of the regular season but is expected to return fairly early.
According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, the injury happened when Grugier-Hill was tackling running back Jordan Howard during a live-hitting session at the NovaCare Complex on Saturday.
Grugier-Hill started 10 games last season and was working with the first-team defense throughout training camp. The 25=year-old also considered one of the Eagles' top special-teams players.
"Yeah, he's really coming into his own," coach Doug Pederson said during Saturday's livestreamed newsconference. "We're really excited about him and what he brings to our football team. He's a young player who is now starting to really grow into his role and has been good all of camp."
Philadelphia Eagles rookie defensive tackle Kevin Wilkins has a lot of chores during training camp.
The Eagles are now missing their top two linebackers. Nigel Bradham has been out after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a torn ligament in his big toe he said he suffered in last season's playoff loss to New Orleans.
The Eagles' secondary is also battling through injuries. Backup cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc is sidelined indefinitely with a Lisfranc foot sprain he suffered the first day of training camp. Cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Cornerback Ronald Darby (knee) and safety Rodney McLeod (knee) were both hurt last season and are working their way back.
"The one thing that's good for a lot of these guys is they're getting individual work with their positions," Pederson said. "They're out here listening to the team. All the team reps they're watching. That's valuable. And again, these guys are veteran players who have been in our system for a long time. It's now more about the physical conditioning, of being game ready, so to speak. But no real concern over them missing this time right now."
The Eagles return to action Sunday night with their only open practice of training camp. It will be held at Lincoln Financial Field, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 with proceeds going to autism research.
