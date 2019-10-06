PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles' defense led the way to a convincing victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Linebacker Nathan Gerry and cornerback Orlando Scandrick each scored touchdowns, and the team sacked Jets quarterback Luke Falk 10 times in a 31-6 win at Lincoln Financial Field.
The 10 sacks tied their second-best single-game output. The Eagles (3-2) had 11 at Dallas in 1991 and 10 against Detroit in 2007. Defensive end Brandon Graham had a personal-record three sacks, and Scandrick, who was just re-signed last week, had two.
Gerry returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Scandrick pried the ball away from Falk for a strip-sack and scored on a 44-yard return.
The Jets (0-4) scored their only TD in the fourth quarter on wide receiver Vyncint Smith's 19-yard end-around.
The Eagles' offense and defense both scored touchdowns in the early going.
Running back Jordan Howard scored on a 1-yard run and Gerry returned an interception 51 yards for a TD to help the Eagles take a 21-0 halftime lead at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles scored a TD their first offensive possession for the first time this season. Gerry made it 14-0 on the Jets' next series. Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, who had two sacks in the first half, pressured Falk into a poorly thrown pass. Gerry grabbed it and raced down the sideline.
It was the Eagles' first interception return for a touchdown since Patrick Robinson scored against Minnesota in the 2017 NFC championship game.
The Eagles added another touchdown on quarterback Carson Wentz's 11-yard pass to tight end Zach Ertz with 34 seconds left in the half.
