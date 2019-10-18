Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles selected Andre Dillard in the first round of the NFL draft with the idea he would eventually replace Jason Peters as the starting left tackle.
Dillard will get his first opportunity to fill that role Sunday night.
With Peters nursing a knee injury, Dillard will make his first career start at Dallas.
"It pretty much feels the same because I've been preparing the whole year like I'm going to play, so I wouldn't be surprised," Dillard told the Allentown (Pa.) Morning Call on Friday.
Dillard, who was the 22nd overall pick out of Washington State University, got some reps in five of the previous six games in relief of Peters.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder saw his most extensive action in last week's 31-20 loss at Minnesota. He played 47 of the Eagles' 65 offensive snaps with mixed results.
Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen knocked him to the turf with a bull rush on his first play and wound up sacking quarterback Carson Wentz. But he rebounded to deliver a solid performance.
"He had some good plays and he had some bad plays, quite honestly," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday. "He was going against a great defensive end in Griffen. There were times where Andre looked really good, and then there were times when he got a little off balance. But I thought overall, he did some really good things."
Dillard will be the first rookie offensive lineman to start for the Eagles since Halapoulivaati Vaitai in 2016. With Lane Johnson serving a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL policy against performance-enhancing drugs, Vaitai started at Washington on Oct. 16 that year and allowed two sacks by Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan.
The following season, however, Vaitai replaced an injured Peters at left tackle and played very well in helping win the Super Bowl.
Johnson made his first start in 2013 as then-coach Chip Kelly's first draft pick. The Eagles opened that season with a 33-27 victory at Washington on Sept. 9 on "Monday Night Football."
"I remember I was nervous as (heck)," Johnson said with a laugh Wednesday. "But the more times I played, the better I got. Same thing with Andre. As a rookie, he'll make some mistakes. But as he grows and matures, he'll get stronger and he'll get better."
Dillard will get some help from his fellow linemen, especially left guard Isaac Seumalo, center Jason Kelce and even Peters.
Peters, a 16-year NFL veteran who is a nine-time Pro Bowler, has taken Dillard under his wing since the offseason workouts began.
"He's been a great teacher and mentor for me," Dillard said. "I've learned so much from just being around him and picking his brain."
Peters likely will be on the sideline to help out his protege Sunday.
Dillard will go up against Cowboys pass rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Robert Quinn, who have combined for 7.5 sacks.
"We've got all the faith and confidence in the world in Andre," right guard Brandon Brooks said Wednesday. "What's impressed me the most is the dude just cares. He wants to be great."
DeSean Jackson out
Peters was among six Eagles declared out for the game Friday, along with linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle), wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion/neck) and running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps).
Jackson will miss his fifth straight game.
"One of the things that I appreciate about DeSean is how hard he has been working to get back," Pederson said in Friday's livestreamed news conference. "He wants to get back out on that football field in every way possible. ... With this injury, it's tricky. He wants to be 100 percent, we want him to be percent, so I'm not going to push him, I am not going to rush him. I want him to feel and be the DeSean that we know he's capable of being before we put him back out there."
Cornerback Jalen Mills will make his season debut after missing the first six games with a foot injury. Cornerback Ronald Darby may also play after missing three games with a strained hamstring.
