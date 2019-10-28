Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders runs for a touchdown during the second half of their win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York. Below, running back Boston Scott celebrates his second-half touchdown. Philadelphia snapped a two-game losing streak and evened its record at 4-4 at the halfway point of its season.
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders (26), center, breaks through the Buffalo Bills defense to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
The Philadelphia Eagles’ Miles Sanders runs for a touchdown during the second half of their win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York. Below, running back Boston Scott celebrates his second-half touchdown. Philadelphia snapped a two-game losing streak and evened its record at 4-4 at the halfway point of its season.
Adrian Kraus / associated press
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders (26), center, breaks through the Buffalo Bills defense to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson expects to have a stronger lineup for the second half of the season, even if general manager Howie Roseman doesn’t pull off a major trade by the NFL’s 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline.
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, running back Darren Sproles and cornerback Avonte Maddox are among the players who could return for Sunday’s game against Chicago after missing significant time with injuries. Linebacker Nigel Bradham and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan also are expected to play again in the next few weeks.
“I look at our roster, where we are, and the guys that are on the horizon as far as coming back and helping us out,” Pederson said in Monday’s livestreamed news conference. “That’s a part of this as well.”
Roseman executed a minor deal Monday, adding depth to the defensive line by acquiring defensive end/linebacer Genard Avery in a trade with Cleveland in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick in 2021.
Avery, 6-foot and 249 pounds, had 4.5 sacks for the Browns as a rookie in 2018 but has appeared in only two games this season with two tackles and no sacks.
Roseman has made major deadline trades in each of the previous two seasons. In 2017, he landed running back Jay Ajayi in a deal with Miami. Ajayi helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl that season.
Last season, wide receiver Golden Tate came to Philly from Detroit. Tate wasn’t much of a factor in the regular season for the Eagles but caught a touchdown pass in a playoff win at Chicago.
“It has to be a right (fit),” Pederson said. “We have to do what’s right for the Philadelphia Eagles and our team. Making sure that if (a trade) happens, the player coming in here is somebody that can help us. If it happens, great, we’ll welcome that. But we’re always looking to add value, add depth, obviously, and go from there.”
A number of players have been mentioned as trade possibilities in recent weeks. Cornerbacks Patrick Peterson (Arizona), Chris Harris Jr. (Denver) and Darius Slay (Detroit) are considered the top available cornerbacks. Wide receiver trade contenders include Robby Anderson (New York Jets) and A.J. Green (Cincinnati).
The Eagles’ secondary woes were not as evident Sunday, however. Cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills, who are back after missing time with injuries, made some key plays in a 31-13 victory at Buffalo.
Every segment of the defense and offense contributed to the Eagles’ win, which snapped a two-game losing streak and enabled them to even their record at 4-4.
They responded to two weeks of controversies and distractions with an impressive performance.
“I think the guys in this room, we respond to adversity,” safety Malcolm Jenkins told NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com on Sunday. “I think it brings us together. I think, moreso where we are as a team right now, we needed this game at this point in the season. Felt like we had to make a decision. Came together this week and really just worked.”
The Eagles’ running game was the biggest factor.
Jordan Howard rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown. He also served as the lead blocker when rookie Miles Sanders broke loose a 65-yard TD. According to the Eagles, Sanders’ TD run was the longest by an Eagles rookie since Herman Hunter had a 74-yarder at Dallas in 1985.
The Eagles rushed for 218 yards, their most since Pederson took over as head coach in 2016.
“We were able to wear the defense down,” Howard told NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “You could tell at the end of the game they really didn’t want to tackle us.”
