PHILADELPHIA — Alshon Jeffery has played his last game for the Eagles this season.
The veteran wide receiver was placed on injured reserve Thursday after suffering what was termed by coach Doug Pederson to be a "significant" foot injury in Monday's 23-17 overtime victory over the New York Giants.
The Eagles filled his roster spot by promoting wide receiver Robert Davis from the practice squad.
Davis becomes the fourth skill position player to get promoted to the active roster in recent weeks, joining running back Boston Scott, wide receiver Greg Ward and tight end/wide receiver Joshua Perkins.
"All three of those guys told me to always be ready, because you never know when your chance is going to come," Davis said Thursday. "You never want to see guys go down, but I want to take advantage of the opportunity."
Jeffery, 29, was hurt in the second quarter against the Giants.
He took a few strides off the line of scrimmage on a play and was seen limping toward the sideline and eventually carted into the locker room. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, Jefferey suffered a Lisfranc injury similar to the one that ended defensive tackle Malik Jackson's season after just one game. Cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc began the season on IR after suffering the same injury the first week of training camp. He was activated Dec. 1.
Jeffery also missed three games earlier this season with calf and ankle injuries, respectively. He had a disappointing season, finishing with 43 catches for 490 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.
"Shoot, I love the guy," Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said Thursday. "He had been going through some injuries that had lingered and hampered him, but when he was out there, he was making plays. It's a tough loss for us, but now it's next man up."
Jeffery's future with the Eagles remains unclear. His contract was restructured before the start of the season, thus guaranteeing his $12.75 million base salary for 2020.
Scott, Ward and Perkins were all up against the Giants.
They produced a combined 200 yards from scrimmage. Scott rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and also caught six passes for 69 yards. Ward had four receptions for 34 yards, and Perkins caught five passes for 37 yards.
"Those guys all stepped up, and the team rallied together," Wentz said. "It's so rewarding to see all their hard work pay off and help us get the 'W.' It's a credit to them."
Davis enters Sunday's game at Washington with a little bit of NFL experience, courtesy of a brief stint with the Redskins.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder was Washington's sixth-round draft pick in 2017 out of Georgia State University and has one reception for 11 yards in his career. After sitting out all of last season with a knee injury, he was on the Redskins' active roster for three games this year before being waived Oct. 7. The Eagles signed him to their practice squad the next day.
"The NFL is an up-and-down business," Davis said. "I take everything in stride and just keep working hard. I've been preparing to play since I got here and I'll be ready for Sunday."
If he catches a pass Sunday, he'll be the 15th player with at least one reception for the Eagles this season.
They started the year with Nelson Agholor, DeSean Jackson and Jeffery as the top wide receivers. Jackson's on IR after having abdominal surgery, and Agholor has missed two of the last three games with a knee problem.
Mack Hollins and Jordan Matthews were released. Rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will team with Ward, Perkins, Davis and possibly Agholor against the Redskins.
"Things just keep changing every week," Wentz said. "Each case is different with the practice squad guys. Some have been here a while and others just got here. I just make sure I keep working with them and keep talking with them. Talking has been key."
Notes: Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has been named the team's recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for this season. The league winner will be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony Feb. 1 on the eve of Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
Former Eagles defensive end Chris Long won the NFL award last season. He became the third Eagle to win it, joining former wide receiver Harold Carmichael in 1980 and former cornerback Troy Vincent in 2002.
