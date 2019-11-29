Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Philadelphia Eagles thought so much of right tackle Lane Johnson's talent and potential that they made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history Friday.
Johnson signed a four-year contract extension through 2025 that is worth $72 million and includes almost $55 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network. It is the largest contract for an offensive lineman in terms of average annual salary and total guaranteed money.
The 29-year-old would be 35 when the contract runs out.
"Thanks to the Eagles for having confidence in me," Johnson said on a conference call Friday. "I'm excited to be here for the next few years. The organization has a reputation for getting things done early. I wanted to stay here the rest of my career, and now I can."
The 6-foot-6, 317-pounder will get to play next to right guard Brandon Brooks for at least the next five seasons. Brooks signed a four-year, $56.2 million extension last week through 2024 that made him the highest-paid guard in the league.
Last week's game demonstrated how much the duo means to the team.
Johnson missed the 17-9 loss to Seattle after suffering a concussion one week earlier against New England. Brooks lasted one series against the Seahawks before being forced to leave because of anxiety-related issues.
"I think we're the best right side in the league," Johnson said. "The more we play together, the better we become. Now we just want to keep proving it."
The Eagles drafted Johnson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft with the idea he would eventually replaced left tackle Jason Peters.
However, the league has evolved so much that right tackles are just as important when it comes to protecting quarterbacks. Johnson has been so impressive in that spot that the Eagles drafted Andre Dillard in the first round in April to be Peters' heir apparent.
"I never thought I'd be a right tackle my whole career, but here I am," Johnson said.
He's become a steady influence after a rocky start to his career. Johnson was suspended four games in 2014 violating the league's policy against performance enhancing drugs and hit with a 10-game suspension for the same offense in 2016.
The Eagles were 2-8 in the 10 games he missed in 2016.
Johnson and Brooks were among four Eagles players to sign extensions in the last two weeks.
Place-kicker Jake Elliott signed a five-year deal through 2024 that is believed to be worth $21 million. Long-snapper Rick Lovato signed a four-year extension.
Elliott, 24, has been the league's most consistent kicker this season, having made all 14 of his field goal attempts. He's made 18 consecutive field goals dating to last season, which is the longest current streak in the league. It's also tied with Caleb Sturgis in 2016 for the second-longest streak in franchise history. Alex Henery set the record with 22 in a row in 2012.
Lovato replaced Jon Dorenbos late in the 2016 season when Dorenbos suffered a broken wrist. The Eagles signed Lovato for the rest of that season, and the Middletown South High School graduate beat out Dorenbos to win the full-time job during training camp in 2017.
"First of all, I'm excited for these guys," Pederson said during Friday's livestreamed news conference, before Johnson's deal was made public. "To be able to take our own guys and extend them and have that consistency for the next four or five years, it helps your team."
Dallas’ defeat
Dallas’ 26-15 loss to Buffalo Thursday left the Cowboys a half-game ahead of the Eagles in the NFC East.
The Eagles (5-6) can move into a tie for first place with a victory over Miami, though the Cowboys own the tiebreaker after beating the Eagles 37-10 on Oct. 20. The rematch will be at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22.
“We’re just trying to go 1-0 this week,” Pederson said Friday. “We’re focused on Miami and trying to win this football game. We can’t control anything outside of that, so we don’t really focus too much on anything else.”
