PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles have been anything but complacent in building their roster for the upcoming season.
They made yet another personnel move Thursday, acquiring third-year safety Rudy Ford in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for second-year defensive tackle Bruce Hector.
The 24-year-old Hector adds depth for the Cardinals on the defensive line. The 6-foot-2, 296-pounder played in eight games for the Eagles last season and had three tackles and a half sack.
The 5-11, 204-pound Ford has played the past two seasons for the Cardinals, mostly on special teams.
Ford becomes the 10th player to join the Eagles since they opened training camp three weeks ago, joining safety Johnathan Cyprien, defensive tackle Kasim Edibatli, tight end Alex Ellis, defensive end Eli Harold, cornerback Ajene Harris, quarterback Josh McCown, cornerback Orlando Scandrick, cornerback Sojourn Shelton, tackle Brett Toth and linebacker Chris Worley.
“The guys that come into camp late, particularly (NFL) vets, it’s not as steep a learning curve,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said last week. “Guys like Cyprian, Edebali and Harold, they have a base of experience to us. Younger guys like Ajene that came in, it was much tougher for him because not only is he learning what to do, he’s learning how to do it.”
No one is more of a veteran than McCown.
Although he just joined the team Sunday, the 40-year-old was expected to get some playing time in Thursday’s preseason game against Baltimore at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles needed a quarterback after Nate Sudfeld broke his left wrist and Cody Kessler suffered a concussion during the preseason. Kessler has since been cleared from the NFL concussion protocol and could play against the Ravens.
“Josh has the luxury of a lot of experience and background in a bunch of different systems,” Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh said Monday. “He’s played in them all, so I’m sure he’ll be able to draw on that experience.
“Obviously, there’s a rhythm and a cadence that’s differnet to every system and every offense, so he’s trying to acclimate himself to that.”
McCown, 40, is entering his 17th NFL season and has played for 10 other teams.
He took snaps with the second-team offense during the joint practices with the Ravens on Monday and Tuesday and should split reps with rookie Clayton Thorson and possibly Cody Kessler on Thursday.
“It’s been coming along pretty well,” McCown said Tuesday. “It’s just a matter of getting acclimated to everything, the plays, the players and even the culture. This team has a great group of guys and has high expectations, which is part of the reason why I decided to come here.”
Starting quarterback Carson Wentz was not expected to play Thursday, but a few starters and key backups were hoping to get in for at least a series or two to help them get ready for the regular-season opener against Washington on Sept. 8.
“We don’t know, but I’m thinking I’m gonna play a half (against Baltimore),” Eagles tackle Jason Peters told Philly.com Tuesday. “I’m not sure, but I’m preparing myself like I’m going to play the whole game.”
Running back Corey Clement was expected to get some carries for the first time this preseason.
Clement, from nearby Glassboro, is fully recovered from the knee injury that limited him last season.
As a rookie free agent in 2017, Clement caught four passes for 100 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown, in the Eagles’ 41-33 win over New England during Super Bowl LII.
He was among the standouts during the joint practices with the Ravens, much to the delight of his father, Steven, and his grandfather, Calvin, who attended Monday’s workout at the NovaCare Complex.
Afterward, they posted with a giant cardboard cutout of Corey.
“We’re just so proud of him,” Steven said. “It was tough when he didn’t get drafted (in 2017) but he’s really made the most of his opportunity. It was great to watch him in the Super Bowl. I was there and we shared a great father-son moment on the field after the game.”
